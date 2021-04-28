RONCESVALLES VILLAGE WANTS TO MAKE YOU A SUPERHERO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for National Superhero Day, Roncesvalles Village Business Improvement Area (BIA) launches LOCAL HEROES campaign, as the second part of the NOT FOR LEASE campaign that went viral last November and encouraged the support of small and locally owned businesses in the Roncesvalles neighborhood throughout the holiday season.
With the recently imposed Ontario-wide lockdown forcing small non-essential businesses to close, once again, it has become even more important for consumers to continue shopping locally. The reality is, 1 of 3 of Ontario businesses are not expected to survive another lockdown period.*
“There continues to be so much strain on small businesses. Closures and confusing changes to restrictions have left their mark on small business communities provincewide. I will continue calling on the provincial government to step up and save our main streets, providing small businesses direct financial compensation to weather the pandemic and ensure all are safe. I love celebrating the community members who continue to shop and support local. I urge everyone to keep supporting your communities by shopping local and continue being 'local heroes."
MPP Bhutila Karpoche, Member of Provincial Parliament Parkdale-High Park
The campaign was developed by local Toronto agency The Local Collective (TLC), who was tasked with creating a campaign that continued to rally Roncy Love and encouraged the Roncesvalles community to shop locally and support their neighbourhood stores and restaurants online. As a result, TLC created a playful and positive way of showing that everyday people are the community heroes as they continue to shop local and support their local economy, enriching the community, and keeping small businesses running and alive during lockdowns.
"This was a natural follow-up to the NOT FOR LEASE campaign, because what we saw was overwhelming support from the community. People shopping locally, supporting their local small and independent businesses have quite literally saved the lives of these incredible staples in the neighborhood. The community deserves to be showcased for the superheroes they truly are."
Kaitlin Doherty, The Local Collective, Founder and Managing Director
Starting April 28, @roncesvillage and many small Roncy businesses will be posting the fun, vibrant campaign, engaging with the community in their search of folks to call a #LocalRoncyHero. This call to action will encourage shoppers to post their local purchases or experiences on their social media channels, tagging the respective businesses and hashtagging #LocalRoncyHero. Every week a winner will be announced, and they will be rewarded with a custom personalized comic book cover and their “hero” cover shared on the @roncesvillage social feeds, along with printed versions of the posters put up in small businesses throughout Roncesvalles to show their involvement their love for their local community “heroes”. Winners will also receive a printed and framed copy of their one-of-a-kind superhero cover. As an additional part of the campaign, playful direct mailers will be sent to the Roncesvalles neighborhood, which will include a superhero mask cut-out so that anyone can be a hero in their own backyard. (Also available for download at https://roncesvallesvillage.ca/)
"Roncy stepped up, came out and has continued to come to the local and independent businesses’ rescue. We can’t thank our neighbors and neighborhood enough. It’s important as we all go through this really trying time to celebrate and thank those people that have made a difference and this community needs to be thanked. Keep shopping locally and post it on social for a chance to turn yourself into a custom piece of art.."
Adam Langley, Vice-Chair Roncesvalles Village BIA
The goal of this initiative is to showcase the shoppers of Roncesvalles that continue to patronize and show love to their local neighborhood businesses, owned and operated by their neighbors and friends. The program will continue through May, reminding residents that showing their local love can save the day, and encourage other local neighborhoods throughout Toronto to nominate and find their own “local heroes”.
ABOUT RONCESVALLES VILLAGE BIA
The Roncesvalles Village Business Improvement Area (BIA) exists to improve business conditions for its members on Roncesvalles Avenue through street beautification, property maintenance, and marketing and promotions. Members include over 270 businesses along Roncesvalles, as well as commercial property owners.
ABOUT THE LOCAL COLLECTIVE
The Local Collective (TLC) is a creative brand and advertising agency that uses locally based insights to create cultural influence. Based out of Toronto, TLC believes in the power of local culture and the impact it can have. Through works of art, capsule collections and collaborative campaigns The Local Collective seeks to develop and create true cultural impact.
