Attorney General Wilson Announces Launch of SC Highway Heroes Campaign to Combat Human Trafficking

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – The South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, under the leadership of Attorney General Alan Wilson, announced the launch of the SC Highway Heroes Campaign. The initiative is a collaboration between the Attorney General’s Office, the SC Trucking Association, the Office of Highway Safety, the State Transport Police, and the Department of Motor Vehicles. The SC Highway Heroes Campaign offers the state’s more than 100,000 commercially licensed drivers the opportunity to complete a free Truckers Against Trafficking online human trafficking training.

“With thousands of miles of highways in South Carolina, we need everybody’s help in identifying and reporting potential cases of human trafficking,” Attorney General Wilson said. “The State Task Force is eager to continue our efforts with the Trucking Association as well as other state agencies to offer this training to those working and driving on our roads every day.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 139 trafficking cases in South Carolina, through the most recent annual report. These cases include both sex and labor trafficking, but do not include those reported to local and state law enforcement directly. The state has seen an increase in cases largely due to legislative changes, the State Task Force’s rigorous efforts to better inform the public, and opportunities for innovative partnerships such as the SC Highway Heroes Campaign.

“The South Carolina Trucking Association is proud to take a stand by supporting the SC Highway Heroes campaign. We are an industry full of incredible people who are constantly looking to do the right thing and to utilize unique vantage points to help identify and protect those in need,” said Rick Todd, President & CEO, SC Trucking Association. “With this launch, we’re calling on truck drivers and the industry to step up and take a stand against sex and labor trafficking.”

To access the Truckers Against Trafficking online human trafficking training, please visit SCHighwayHeroes.com and choose South Carolina as your state.