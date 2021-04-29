Gustave Roussy Joins the Worldwide Innovative Network (WIN) in Personalized Cancer Medicine Consortium - WIN Consortium
Gustave Roussy and Worldwide Innovative Network (WIN) in personalised cancer medicine consortium join forces to advance innovative cancer research.VILLEJUIF, FRANCE, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "By joining the global network of WIN, Gustave Roussy is expecting to increase its global impact and to help improve cancer outcomes across the world," said Prof. Jean-Charles Soria, General Director of Gustave Roussy.
“We are very proud to welcome Gustave Roussy back to WIN,” said Dr. Richard L Schilsky, Chairman of WIN, and past ASCO Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer (2013-2021), “Gustave Roussy is a leader among European cancer research centres with remarkable research, talented faculty and innovative leadership and will be a major asset for WIN. As a founding member of WIN, Gustave Roussy contributed to the vision and facilitated the launch of a global precision cancer medicine consortium that has come to fruition in WIN. We are delighted that they are returning to the Consortium at a pivotal time in its history.”
WIN’s strategy to significantly improve survival and quality of life of patients is to perform innovative trials that explore novel strategies and tools to increase the efficacy of Precision Oncology for advanced cancers and improve early diagnosis. "WIN has developed a unique biomarker platform based on both genomics and transcriptomics, already demonstrated to significantly increasing the number of patients gaining access to targeted and immuno therapies," said Dr. Josep Tabernero, Vice-Chairman and Chairman of Scientific Advisory Board of WIN, Director, Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, VHIO (Spain) and past ESMO President (2018-2019).
"WIN's unique approach to matching the right patient with the right drug was first tested in the innovative WINTHER trial led by Gustave Roussy. We are looking forward to resuming the fruitful participation in WIN and to bringing our institutional expertise to the global community through the consortium," concluded Prof. Jean-Charles Soria.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
About Gustave Roussy
Gustave Roussy, Europe's leading cancer centre, is a global cancer centre of expertise in the fight against cancer entirely dedicated to patients. It treats all cancers at every stage of life and offers its patients individualised care combining innovation and a humane approach. Twenty-six percent of its new patients are included in clinical trials. It brings together on two sites (Villejuif and Chevilly Larue) 3,100 professionals whose missions are care, research and teaching.
Contact
https://www.gustaveroussy.fr/en
Press contact: Claire Parisel | +33 1 42 11 50 59 | claire.parisel@gustaveroussy.fr
_______________________________________________________________________________________________
About WIN Consortium
WIN Consortium is a non-profit association headquartered in France. The WIN network assembles 35 world-class academic medical centres, industries (pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies), research organisations and patient advocates spanning 19 countries and 4 continents, aligned to launch trials using its genomics and transcriptomics biomarker platform to bolster Precision Oncology across the world. WIN is the organiser of the WIN symposia in Precision Oncology.
Vladimir Lazar, MD, PhD
Worldwide Innovative Network WIN Consortium
+33 6 61 09 15 22
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn