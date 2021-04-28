Wayrates Introduces Born for Adventure Collection of Tactical Clothing for Men

Wayrates has just launched its Born for Adventure line of men’s tactical clothing and gears for outdoor activities.

HONG KONG, CHINA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wayrates, a popular fashion store known for selling tactical clothing online at remarkable discounts, has recently introduced its exclusive Born for Adventure line of men’s fashion tactical clothing and tactical gears for outdoor adventures and sports. The adventure collection consists of a wide range of tactical clothing and accessories, including, but not limited to, tops, bottoms, headgears, shoes, sportswear, and bag packs. The company’s designers have been planning this collection since a long time and had waited till the start of the fall-winter fashion week to unveil it.

The Born for Adventure is perfect for men who like adventure sports, outdoor activities, and visit the gym often. The store’s collection consists of an extensive range of tactical clothes that are not only fashionable but also built to endure the demands of outdoor activities. Wearable in any weather, the adventure line has been crafted from tough yet flexible and versatile materials that can easily withstand harsh temperatures, provide protection from rain, and resist wear and tear. The store also sells sweat-resistant training vests and pants that dry quickly.

To promote the new collection, Wayrates is offering generous discounts up to 50% on its tactical shirts and accessories. Furthermore, the store offers exciting volume discounts on bulk orders of its products. Customers can get $6, $18, and $28 off on orders over $89, $129, and $199, respectively, by using the promo codes provided on the homepage. The company even offers free shipping all over the world for orders over $89 and new customers can avail of an additional 5% discount on their first orders.

The head of marketing of the company said, “We have come up with the idea of an adventure collection to tap in to the rising popularity of outdoor activities and adventure sports. However, since the coronavirus has put outdoor activities on hold for the moment, we have decided to offer hefty discounts on our tactical clothing collection to boost our sales and keep our customers happy. We urge customers to visit Wayrates immediately as the discounts are for a limited time only.”

About the Company

Wayrates is a well-known online store that offers tactical clothing, sportswear, and accessories for men all over the world at competitive rates.

To know more, visit https://www.wayrates.com/