Wyoming National Guard Podcasts featured on Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is featuring our military-produced content on Saturday mornings at 9 am ET.

Wreaths Across America Radio starts its day with a live morning show featuring industry-veteran Michael W. Hale on the mic every weekday from 6 to 10am ET. In addition, you will find other shows of veteran and military interest such as “Cup of Joe Radio” on Friday nights, content produced by Soldiers and Airmen from the Wyoming National Guard on Saturday mornings at 9am ET, ‘The Spouse Angle’ at 10am on Saturdays, and a plethora of other programs that support the mission and help share the stories of those who have served.

This weekend listen to our Lessons Learned Podcast produced by Capt. Alyssa Hinckley, featuring guest Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Moore. Chief Master Sergeant Moore is in to share lessons from his days as a young airman, the importance of mentorship, how to maintain balance, and much, much more.

“The veterans we honor committed themselves, unselfishly, at the most critical moments in our nation’s history,” said Karen Worcester, WAA’s executive director. “Through this partnership with iHeart Radio, we will be able to share their stories, and those of our dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly in their own communities, with a much larger audience and hopefully encourage others to get involved with the mission.”

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format of informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the nonprofits’ mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.

Along with the informational and inspiring content Wreaths Across America Radio plays a variety of music with the roots firmly planted in patriotism with a country music thread running through the core of the stream. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am eastern, along with a variety of special programs that support the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, and at more than 2,500 other locations in all 50 states and overseas.