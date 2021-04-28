SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate FBC, TRMT, EFSC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Flagstar shareholders will receive 4.0151 shares of New York Community common stock for each Flagstar share they own. Upon closing, Flagstar shareholders are expected to own approximately 32% of the combined company. If you are a Flagstar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: TRMT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to RMR Mortgage Trust. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Tremont shareholders will receive 0.520 of a newly issued RMR Mortgage common share for each Tremont common share owned. Upon closing, Tremont shareholders are expected to own approximately 30% of the combined company’s outstanding common shares. If you are a Tremont shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ: EFSC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with First Choice Bancorp. First Choice shareholders are expected to receive Enterprise Financial stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, Enterprise Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 80% of the combined company. If you are an Enterprise Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

