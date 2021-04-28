Global Audio IC Market to Generate $45.57 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Rise in adoption of consumer electronics devices and surge in implementation of wireless and smart infrastructure drive the growth of the global audio IC market. Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Production activities of audio ICs have been hampered due to lockdown implemented in different countries.

Rise in adoption of consumer electronics devices, development of innovative energy-efficient audio devices for enhanced user experience, and surge in implementation of wireless and smart infrastructure drive the growth of the global audio IC market. However, rise in demand for audio system on chip (SoC) and technical faults and issues regarding integration of audio devices restrain the market growth. Contrarily, demand for on-board media entertainment systems and advancement in VR technology is projected to present new opportunities in the next few years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Production activities of audio ICs have been hampered due to lockdown implemented in different countries. In addition, challenges such as lack of workforce and supply chain disruptions occurred. Companies operating in Asia-Pacific and European regions suffered a major loss.

The demand for audio ICs from application industries such as automotive, headphones, smart homes, and others reduced significantly due to stoppage of daily production activities.

During the post-lockdown, production processes for audio ICs are expected to get back on track. In addition, the demand would grow steadily as operations in application industries begin.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global audio IC market based on IC type, application, and region.

Based on IC type, the audio DSP segment contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the audio codecs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on application, the mobile phones segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global audio IC market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the smart home & IoT devices segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period. In addition, this region is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global audio IC market analyzed in the research include Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Cirrus Logic, Maxim Integrated, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments, ROHM CO. LTD., Toshiba Corporation, ON Semiconductors, and Infineon.

