Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC) & NeurologyLive® Announce “The Ever Changing Face of MS” Webinar Series

HACKENSACK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC), the largest North American multidisciplinary membership organization dedicated to defining and advancing the standard of care of MS patients, announces a new monthly webinar series: The Ever Changing Face of MS. This educational program is being produced in partnership with NeurologyLive®, a multimedia platform dedicated to providing health care professionals who treat neurological diseases with direct access to expert-driven, practice-changing news and insights in neurology.

The Ever Changing Face of MS series kicks off this Wednesday, April 28th with “The Evolving Diagnostic Criteria for Multiple Sclerosis,” at 7:00 PM EDT. Featured speakers are Dr. Ahmed Obeidat, Director, Neuroimmunology and MS Fellowship Director, The Medical College of Wisconsin; Dr. Hesham Abboud, Director, Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmunology Program, UH Cleveland Medical Center; and Dr. Rana K. Zabad, Program Director, Multiple Sclerosis Fellowship, University of Nebraska Medical Center.

These leading neurologists will provide insight on how the diagnostic criteria for MS has evolved over time. Key learning objectives include diagnosing MS during virtual patient visits and determining MS mimickers. They also will discuss the revised 2017 McDonald criteria and look ahead at the future of diagnosing MS.

Next in The Ever Changing Face of MS series, on May 19th will be “The Ever Expanding MS Therapeutics.” Joining Dr. Obeidat on this panel for a robust discussion on the evolution of therapeutics for the treatment of MS are Dr. Mitch Freedman, Adjunct Professor of Neurology, UNC-Chapel Hill; and Dr. Suma Shah, Director of MS & Neuroimmunology Fellowship, Duke University School of Medicine. Explored in this important topic will be the changing barriers to treating MS, evolution of monitoring safety and efficacy of therapy, and what is on the horizon in treating MS.

“The Ever Changing Face of MS series in partnership with NeurologyLive will allow us to keep the healthcare community informed and up to date on the diagnosis, treatment and care of this complex neurological disease,” said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.

About Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC):

The CMSC includes a professional network of 13,500 healthcare clinicians and scientists worldwide. Its membership represents the full spectrum of MS healthcare professionals: physicians, nursing professionals, advanced practice clinicians, pharmacists, rehabilitation and mental health professionals, researchers, and patient advocates. The work of the CMSC directly influences the quality of care for hundreds of thousands of people living with MS. For more information visit: www.mscare.org

About NeurologyLive®:

A multimedia platform for health care professionals treating neurological diseases, NeurologyLive® delivers direct access to practice-changing news and expert insights directly from top medical conferences and researchers to improve the lives of patients with neurological diseases such as dementia and Alzheimer disease, epilepsy, headache and migraine, movement disorders, multiple sclerosis, neuromuscular diseases, sleep disorders and stroke. The NeurologyLive® platform offers an in-depth look at the hundreds of new treatments in development with ever-expanding mechanisms of action, all during an unprecedented time of growing demand for neurology expertise. The NeurologyLive® platform also connects visitors with the most up-to-date clinical trial results, Food and Drug Administration approvals, practice-changing research and expert insights. NeurologyLive® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

