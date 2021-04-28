Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Grows at 41.35% of Huge CAGR by Forecast 2028 | Industry Trends, Revenue, Business Strategies With Top Leaders Like Continental, Qualcomm, TOYOTA, Bombardier, WiTricity, TOSHIBA, ELIX and More

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Report on Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market is the latest addition to the huge database of Data Bridge Market Research with Market size, growth, share, trends, revenue, top leaders and forecast. This Report Delivers an in depth approximation of the succeeding technology, Key plans, Challenges and drivers of the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market. Furthermore, it endows with historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ICT industry. The growth of the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world. However, the latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics.



Wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41.35% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Wireless Electric Vehicle Charging is the method of charging vehicles without the use of any wires while they are in motion or are fixed at the charging stations. This system of charging consists of the vehicles to be included with a power receiving coil installed beneath the vehicle’s surface and the power transmitting coil to be positioned on the charging station so that the power can be transmitted and the battery of the vehicles can be charged.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market report are

Continental AG

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Bombardier

WiTricity Corporation

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

TOSHIBA CORPORATION

ZTE Corporation

ELIX Wireless

HEVO Power

AddÉnergie Technologies Inc.

Blink Charging Co.

ChargePoint Inc.

ClipperCreek

EVgo Services LLC

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

SemaConnect Inc.

ABB

Alfen N.V.

Allego B.V.

Siemens

among other domestic and global players.

Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation: Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market

On the basis of propulsion type, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).





The wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market has also been segmented on the basis of charging system into magnetic power transfer, inductive power transfer and capacitive power transfer.





Based on charging type, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented into dynamic wireless charging system and stationary wireless charging system.





dynamic wireless charging system and stationary wireless charging system. On the basis of component, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented into base charging pad, power control unit and vehicle charging pad.





base charging pad, power control unit and vehicle charging pad. Based on power supply, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented into 3-11kw, 11-50kw and less than 50kw.





On the basis of distribution channel, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented into aftermarket and OE.





aftermarket and OE. The application segment of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented into commercial charging stations and home charging unit.



Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Connected Motorcycle Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Connected Motorcycle Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Connected Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



