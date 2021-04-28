SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate COHR, PFBI, DSSI, LEAF; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to II-VI Incorporated for $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each Coherent share. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peoples Bancorp Inc. Under the merger agreement, Premier shareholders will receive 0.58 shares of Peoples common stock for each share of Premier common stock. If you are a Premier shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to International Seaways, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Diamond S shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of International Seaways common stock for each share of Diamond S common stock held. If you are a Diamond S shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share. If you are a Leaf shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

