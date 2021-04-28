Baristas White Coffee Record Sales Exceed Pre-Pandemic Levels; Amazon Increases Inventory Allocation to Meet Demand as Covid Restrictions Ease

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, WA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Baristas Coffee Company/ (OTC PINK:BCCI) reported that sales of its White Coffee single serve pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system have exceeded previous record levels achieved leading up to the COVID-19 Pandemic that began just over a year ago.



Sales dropped during the onset of the Pandemic due to significantly decreased production capabilities, and limited inventory allocation from Amazon due to prioritizing essential items. Production capacity is no longer an issue now that people have returned to work and Amazon has just increased its inventory allocation for Baristas White Coffee to unprecedented levels. This newest production run has been completed and is currently being received and distributed to various Amazon fulfillment centers. http://www.trywhitecoffee.com/

Baristas White Coffee serves a very distinct coffee consumer who enjoys the “not coffee like” smoothness and nutty flavor. Baristas White Coffee is a little-known coffee delicacy that has a lighter, nuttier taste, is less acidic, and contains twice the caffeine. Baristas launched the product in 2018 when it was highlighted in the “Special Featured Product Report with Front Montgomery” seen during “Shark Tank”. Shortly after it became and remains the best-selling white coffee single serve cups ever on Amazon, selling out on numerous occasions. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SZ-emM3aDc

Barry Henthorn stated, “Our in-house production capabilities were instrumental in our ability to fill in gaps while our primary production co-packer was operating on reduced capacity. We were, however, unable to meet the full demand due to limitations and limited inventory allocations from Amazon. Now that those issues have been resolved due to reduced restrictions, White Coffee sales are surpassing pre – COVID-19 levels. Once the latest production run is available on Amazon, which they are currently processing, then we will be able to resume marketing efforts of this unique product.”

In other News:

Baristas Munchie Magic, its virtual restaurant delivering Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream, other snacks, beer, wine, and hard alcohol, has seen back to back record sales weeks since it began delivering hard alcohol, beer, and wine as regular items on their menus in states that permit delivery of alcohol.

Delivery of beer and wine has been available on a limited basis in Washington on the Munchie Magic menus via DoorDash on a trial basis. Based on that success Munchie Magic began delivering hard alcohol in Washington from its Pick up Partners who carry it through DoorDash. Adult beverages are now becoming a standard item on Munchie Magic’s menus in all states where permitted.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Munchie Magic concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime receives a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on Jan. 1st, 2021. In addition, the media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com . The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Munchie Magic's Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com , is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime was officially issued U.S. Patent Number 10,761,303 titled Simultaneous Spherical Panorama Image and Video Capturing System on September 1, 2020. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com . ReelTime also develops and licenses Virtual commerce technologies.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc., which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle", the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv