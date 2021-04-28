EquipmentWatch Releases Study on Value of Brand in Equipment Pricing

Top Performers Include: Caterpillar, Hyundai, Hesston, Hagie, Deere and Case IH

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquipmentWatch, the world leader in data, software and insight for the heavy equipment industry, today announces a research study on the value of a brand name during the lifecycle of heavy equipment. The report takes a deep dive into the impact of brand on pricing for construction, lift and agricultural equipment on the resale and auction channels.



Insights include:

Learn what brand premium is and how it has influenced the resale and auction channels over the past two years

Understand how brand name contributes to an equipment’s price to help you with your equipment-buying strategy

Caterpillar's construction equipment had the highest brand premium for 2019 and 2020, see which other brands rounded out the top five

Deere captures highest overall brand premium for agricultural equipment on both the resale and auction channels, see details on which types of their equipment have the highest and lowest brand premium

Read the full report here:

What’s a Brand Name Worth?

