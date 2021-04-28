Radix Health Ranked on the Pacesetter List of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in Atlanta

Share This Article

Radix Health

Atlanta Business Chronicle Award Recognizes Radix’s Impressive Growth for Second Year in a Row

We’re excited to be recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the second year in a row. The team is constantly working with our clients to help deliver an outstanding patient experience.” — Rashawn Allen (Chief Growth Officer, Radix Health)

ATLANTA, GA, USA, April 28, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radix Health, provider of patient access technologies, was ranked #40 by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in its 2021 Pacesetter list of the top 100 fastest-growing companies in Atlanta.Businesses needed to be based in the Atlanta metropolitan area, and they couldn’t be a subsidiary of another company. In addition, the business needed to be established in the first quarter of 2017 or earlier, experienced a two-year growth in sales of more than 50%, and attained between $1 million and $300 million in revenue during 2019.In reviewing companies of various sizes, the Atlanta Business Chronicle used “a growth index formula to even the playing field among businesses of various sizes.” Revenue and employee growth from 2017 through 2019 are also used to rank companies and create a weighted average growth index.Radix Health’s number 40 ranking is attributed to various factors including organic sales focused on markets where helping clients elevates the quality of patient experience as well as focusing on healthcare innovations that increase scheduling efficiency for medical practices and hospital groups as well as streamlining Covid-19 focused solutions inclusive of vaccine scheduling, change management, and contactless self check-in.“We’re excited to have Radix Health recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the second year in a row. The team is constantly innovating and working with our clients to help deliver an outstanding patient experience. We’re proud to be included in this distinguished list of growing companies,” shared Rashawn Allen (Chief Growth Officer of Radix Health).The Pacesetter recognition continues an impressive year of awards for Radix Health. This honor comes after being named a top startup employer in 2021 by Forbes and one of the Top 40 most innovative companies in Georgia by The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).About Radix HealthRadix Health is a technology company that believes patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups optimize every step of a patient’s appointment journey -- from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit www.radixhealth.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

