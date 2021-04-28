Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,597 in the last 365 days.

Fairfax Commits US$5 Million (INR 37 Crore) to Provide COVID-19 Pandemic Relief in India

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces, together with the Fairfax India Charitable Trust and Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, a commitment of US$5 million (approximately INR 37 crore) to fund initiatives to assist India with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and the urgent needs created thereby.

The first proposed initiative is to coordinate with our investee companies, Quess Corp Limited and Bangalore International Airport Limited, to work with the local government to rapidly create emergency hospital facilities using the expertise of Dexterra Group, a Fairfax investee company in Canada.

Fairfax is working with its Indian investee companies to determine further initiatives. In addition to these initiatives, in line with Fairfax’s culture, we will commit the funds necessary to respond to the needs of the employees of our Indian investee companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prem Watsa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax, commented, “We are saddened by the current crisis in India resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairfax wishes to assist India in traversing this incredibly difficult time and are hopeful that our commitment will provide some relief to India and its health-care system.”

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at (416) 367-4941


Primary Logo

You just read:

Fairfax Commits US$5 Million (INR 37 Crore) to Provide COVID-19 Pandemic Relief in India

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.