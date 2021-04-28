Presidio Investors makes a Control Investment in Resolve Tech Solutions, Inc., a Leading Technology Services Platform

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and ADDISON, Texas, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidio Investors LLC (“Presidio”) today announced a control equity investment in Resolve Tech Solutions (“RTS”), a leading technology services platform.



RTS offers technology services centered on SAP implementation, migration to secure cloud, upgrades to S4/HANA, IT solution development, RF and 5G test services. Customers include multiple agencies in the US Federal government as well as Fortune 500 companies.

After close, RTS will be led by an experienced executive team, including Shawn Sabanayagam (CEO), Vinod Muthuswamy (COO), Venkat Raman (CTO), (Sid) Syed Azhar (CRO), and Steve DeCosta (CFO).

“We are excited to partner with Presidio and the rest of the incoming management team to continue to serve our customers at the highest level and to expand into new, value-added service offerings,” says Venkat Raman, RTS Founder and newly-appointed CTO.

Given the strong tailwinds from the many planned SAP migrations to the cloud, an early focus will include continued expansion of RTS’ services portfolio into cloud migration of SAP workloads and offering managed cloud services in partnership with SAP, AWS, Google, and Microsoft. Continued support and improvement with existing Federal agencies remains the key priority for RTS, which will be complemented by growth plans including:

growing its deep technical relationships with prime contractors and additional Federal agencies

expanding SAP cloud migration and managed cloud offerings

enabling and executing in-cloud migration to S4/HANA

building Centers of Excellence for RTS in automation

developing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies

continuing to deliver on its IOT and 5G edge solution deployments

Shawn Sabanayagam, incoming RTS CEO, says “I am thrilled to join this excellent management team and to help support their continued focus on attracting the best employees and technical resources with deep knowledge and experience in SAP S4/HANA migration, managed cloud delivery in AWS, Google and Azure secure cloud platforms, and digital transformation. Presidio Investors, one of the leading technology services investors in the middle market, provides ample resources to help RTS further scale our technology offerings and services for our customers.”

“Venkat and his team have developed an industry-leading platform that delivers immense value to customers, and we’re delighted to partner with him and his existing team, as well as with Shawn and the other new members of management, for the next phase of RTS’s growth,” said Karl Schade, Founder and Managing Partner at Presidio Investors. He continued, “We share the same vision as Venkat, Shawn, Vinod, Syed and Steve, and we see opportunities to grow RTS’ footprint by investing further in existing service offerings, expanding sales and marketing efforts, and pursuing strategic acquisition opportunities.”

About Presidio Investors

Presidio Investors is a private equity firm based in Austin, TX that pursues exceptional middle-market investments. The firm’s experienced investment professionals specialize in growth-oriented buyouts in the technology, media, and financial services industries. The entire Presidio Investors team also has substantial operating experience and works side-by-side with management teams to help achieve the best possible outcome for all stakeholders. For more information, visit: www.presidioinvestors.com

About Resolve Tech Solutions, Inc.

Resolve Tech Solutions (RTS) is a technology services company based in Addison, Texas. RTS helps enterprises transform business processes and create new opportunities with digital solutions, SAP-driven applications, and new-age analytics. RTS services range from ERP solution implementation, upgrades, migration to cloud, managed cloud delivery of SAP as well as next generation IT solution development and related services. RTS’ solution accelerators help businesses implement digital signature solutions faster and support sustainable environment initiatives. For more information, visit: www.resolvetech.com

info@presidioinvestors.com 512-772-1725