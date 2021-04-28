Bioplastics Market to Reach USD 15,552.3 Million Forecast by 2028; Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Plastics to Augment Growth in the United States & Europe, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered are Novamont S.p.A. (Italy), Arkema S.A. (France), Matrìca S.p.A. (Italy), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), NatureWorks LLC (U.S.), Total Corbion PLA bv (Netherlands), PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd. (Thailand), Roquette Frères (France), Avantium (Netherlands), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), BioApply (Switzerland), Braskem (Brazil), Biofase (Mexico), Genecis (Canada), Trifilon (Sweden), Kaneka Takasago (Japan), Danimer Scientific (U.S.), Taghleef Industries (U.A.E.), Advance Bio Material P. Ltd. (India), and more players profiled in bioplastics market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioplastics market size is expected to experience exponential growth by reaching USD 15,552.3 million by 2028 while exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% between 2021 and 2028. Fortune Business Insights in its latest report, titled, “Bioplastics Market, 2021-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 7,043.9 million in 2020. Factors such as the increasing demand for eco-friendly plastics across the packaging industry and the rising concerns over non-degradable plastic waste are expected to drive the product’s demand in the forthcoming years.





Postponement of Green Investment by Government amid COVID-19 to Hamper Growth

According to Capgemini Research Institute, out of the 300 large energy companies surveyed in October 2020, 37% planned to postpone investments in low-carbon projects and infrastructure amid the novel coronavirus. The pandemic has dented the growth prospects of several industries across the globe. Postponement or halting of several projects is expected to hamper the growth prospects of the global market.





Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the market is segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. On the basis of application, the market is divided into rigid packaging, flexible packaging, textiles, automotive & transportation, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and others.

Based on application, the automotive & transportation segment held a market share of about 6.0% in 2020 and is expected to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the increasing adoption of bioplastics in the manufacturing of lightweight automotive components worldwide.

Lastly, based on region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/bioplastics-market-101940





What does the Report Include?

The global market for bioplastics report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaborate to further contribute to the growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Demand for Eco-Friendly Plastics to Aid Growth

According to the data by Clean our Ocean, annually plastic is estimated to kill around millions of marine animals across the globe. The growing concern over plastic disposal is propelling the demand for eco-friendly variants of plastics such as biodegradable ones. The biggest recipient of this type of plastic is the packaging industry. The increasing adoption of environment-friendly plastics that serve as a rigid and flexible packaging option is expected to boost the product’s adoption worldwide. Therefore, the growing concerns over the disposal of non-degradable plastics will contribute to the global bioplastics market growth in the forthcoming years.





REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Europe – The region is expected to remain dominant and hold the largest global bioplastics market share during the forecast period. The dominance is attributable to the increasing demand for bio-based plastics for packaging purposes in the region. Europe stood at USD 3,460.8 million in 2020.

Asia-Pacific – The market in the region is expected to experience exponential growth in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the presence of large production capabilities in countries such as China and India that will boost the adoption of bioplastics between 2021 and 2028.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/bioplastics-market-101940





List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Bioplastics Market:

Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

Arkema S.A. (France)

Matrìca S.p.A. (Italy)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

Total Corbion PLA bv (Netherlands)

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd. (Thailand)

Roquette Frères (France)

Avantium (Netherlands)

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioApply (Switzerland)

Braskem (Brazil)

Biofase (Mexico)

Genecis (Canada)

Trifilon (Sweden)

Kaneka Takasago (Japan)

Danimer Scientific (U.S.)

Taghleef Industries (U.A.E.)

Advance Bio Material P. Ltd. (India)





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Merger and Acquisition Strategy Adopted by Major Companies to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The global market for bioplastics is experiencing dynamic competition from several companies focusing on establishing their strong presence. These companies are acquiring other small companies to expand their product portfolio and boost sales revenue. Moreover, other key players are striving to gain a major chink of the market share by adopting strategies such as collaboration, partnership, and the introduction of new products that will favor the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.





Key Industry Development:

January 2021 – Novamont announced the acquisition of BioBag Group, a leading provider of low-impact solutions for the packaging sector. The acquisition is expected to strengthen Novamont’s presence in North America, North-eastern Europe, and Australia.





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/bioplastics-market-101940





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on Impact of COVID-19 on Global Bioplastics Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges Steps taken by Government / Companies to Overcome this Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Bioplastics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Volume & Value) Biodegradable Starch Blends Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polybutylene Adipate Terephthalate (PBAT) Polybutylene Succinate (PBS) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Other Biodegradables Non-Biodegradable Bio-Polyetheylene Terephthalate (Bio-PET) Bio-Polyamide (Bio-PA) Bio-Polyethene (Bio-PE) Bio-Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (Bio-PTT) Other Non-Biodegradables By Application (Volume & Value) Rigid Packaging Bottles & Jars Trays Others Flexible Packaging Pouches Shopping / Waste Bags Others Textiles Automotive & Transportation Agriculture & Horticulture Consumer Goods Others By Region (Volume & Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of World



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/bioplastics-market-101940





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bio-Based Polypropylene Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Bio-based PET Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Application ( Bottles, Consumer Goods, Technical, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Recycled Plastic Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, High-density Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Low-density Polyethylene, and Others), By Application (Non-Food Packaging, Food Packaging, Construction, Automotive, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Plastics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyvinyl Chloride, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamide, Polycarbonate, Polyurethane, Polystyrene), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive & Transportation, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd