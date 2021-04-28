Emerald Organic Products Inc. Announces Name Change to Healixa Inc. Effective Wednesday, April 28, 2021

New Name Reflects the Company’s Healing Mission

/EIN News/ -- Holbrook, New York, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa Inc. (OTC: EMOR) (the “Company”, or "Healixa"), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces that it has received notice from FINRA that prior to the commencement of trading today, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the Company’s name will have been changed from Emerald Organic Products Inc. (the “Former Name”) to Healixa Inc. (the “Updated Name”).

There will be no change to the symbol, the Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “EMOR” on the OTC markets. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change to the Updated Name is 57387H105.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

“The name of our stock will now reflect the healing technologies that our team has worked hard to design, develop and deploy,” commented Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa Inc. “The market has yet to see the full extent of our healing technologies as they are set to be revealed over the coming months.”

The new name more accurately reflects the Company’s mission to democratize access to healing technologies by developing superior and innovative products, services, and offerings around our digital on-demand ecosystem. “The name Healixa will become synonymous with ethically engineered, paradigm shifting technologies that will impact the world around us in a profound and positive way,” added Parker.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company’s people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

