Comvest Credit Partners Announces Investment in Regent Holding Company, LLC

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Credit Partners (“Comvest”) has acted as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger in providing a $133.0 million Senior Credit Facility to Regent Holding Company, LLC (“Regent”), a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of home décor products. The financing was used to refinance the existing credit facility and finance the acquisition of Household Essentials, LLC. Regent is a portfolio Company of Freeman Spogli & Co.



About Regent Holding Company, LLC:

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Regent is a global designer and wholesaler of home décor, home fragrance and accent products offered through multiple channels across North America, Europe and Asia. The company sells its products primarily under four trade brands, Creative Co-Op, Bloomingville, Illume and Household Essentials. The Company distributes its products to a broad spectrum of customers, including independent retailers, national chains and specialty retailers. For more information, please visit their website.

About Freeman Spogli & Co.:

Freeman Spogli & Co. Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions of middle market companies, growth capital, leveraged recapitalizations, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs, and equity investments. It typically makes equity investments between $25 million and $500 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $700 million and EBITDA between $10 million and $50 million. Freeman Spogli & Co. Incorporated was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California with an additional office in New York, New York. For more information, please visit their website.

About Comvest Credit Partners:

Comvest focuses on providing flexible financing solutions to middle-market companies. Comvest provides senior secured, unitranche, second lien, and mezzanine capital to sponsored and non-sponsored companies in support of growth, acquisitions, buyouts, refinancings, and recapitalizations. Credit facilities typically range from $25 million to $200 million for companies with revenues greater than $20 million. Comvest has offices located in West Palm Beach, Chicago, and New York. For more information, please visit the website.

About Comvest Partners:

Comvest Partners is a private investment firm providing equity and debt to middle-market companies across the U.S. Since its founding in 2000, Comvest has invested over $5.8 billion. Today, Comvest Partners has over $4.7 billion of assets under management. Through its extensive capital resources and broad network of industry relationships, Comvest Partners offers companies financial sponsorship, critical strategic and operational support, and business development assistance. For more information, please visit the website.

