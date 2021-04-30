Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for May 13, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal second quarter, ended March 31, 2021, after the market close on Thursday, May 13, 2021. A conference call to discuss the fiscal second quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



Conference call details:

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)

International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/41032

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions to help keep people safe. Genasys provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company’s unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in 72 countries and in more than 450 U.S. cities in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Investor Relations Contacts Jim Fanucchi and Satya Chillara Darrow Associates, Inc. ir@genasys.com