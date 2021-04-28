TMMI Names New President and Board Reorganization

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Multimedia or TMM, Inc. (“TMMI” or the “Company”) (OTC PNK: TMMI). Web site: http://www.tmmi.us



TMMI has appointed Michael K. Kozole as the Company’s President. Mr. Kozole is a CPA who has served as a member of the Board of Directors and as the Company’s CFO since 2011. His knowledge of TMMI’s history and his participation in shaping the Company’s new directions will well support TMMI’s future plans. In concert with this appointment, TMMI is reorganizing its Board of Directors. Paul B. Healy and Stan Ford whose tenures are complete will no longer be serving on the Board to make way for new participants.

In accepting the appointment, Mr. Kozole stated, “I want to thank Paul Healy for his board leadership of TMMI through the past five years of transition. Mr. Healy has offered his continued support as we move forward. I also wish to acknowledge Stan Ford for his many years on the Board. I look forward to contributing to TMMI’s next chapter.”

TMMI Advisory Board

Garrett Brown – Cinematographer, USPTO Inventors Hall of Fame, Oscar and Emmy award winning inventor of the Steadicam™, Skycam™, Swimcam™, and Divecam™.

Mung Chiang - PHD, EE Waterman winning Professor at Princeton University. Recipient of the Simon Guggenheim Fellowship in engineering, founder of Princeton’s EDGE Lab – connecting network theory with real world applications, investigating global bandwidth issues.

Hal Lipman – Emmy award winner, former executive NFL films.

Thomas Mackie - Lt. Col. USMC Reserve Pilot. Top Gun instructor. CEO of G-Force Leadership, market expert in digital cinema, cameras, sports and defense.

Ted Schilowitz – Co-founder of RED Digital Cinema, “cinemavangelist” to major Hollywood studio and cinema Technology Company.

Louis Siracusano – President Video Bank. A leading digital asset management firm serving defense, pro sports, education, and science.

Charles Wright – Founder and President of Fall River Investments, author and investment advisor.

