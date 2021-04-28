Conduent Launches CommunityVision for Providers in the Fight Against Health Inequities

New data analytics solution provides health systems with an “outside in” view of community-specific social determinants of health affecting patients; enables focused investments to address health disparities.

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, today announced the launch of CommunityVision, the newest analytics solution in its Conduent Advanced Analytics platform. CommunityVision is a unique solution that provides neighborhood-level community health data to physicians and clinicians directly at the point of the care. The solution seamlessly integrates with clinical quality data to highlight social determinants of health (SDoH) information within the surrounding community such as food insecurity and access to affordable housing that may signal poor health outcomes for the patient.



CommunityVision is powered by Conduent’s clinical quality and performance data warehouse and by its Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) population health and socioeconomic data platform. Nearly 40 percent of US hospitals use these, and other Conduent Healthcare Provider solutions to track more than 34,000 pre-defined care quality indicators, ease regulatory compliance burdens, and reduce administrative costs.

“CommunityVision is unique in that it highlights relevant social determinants data within the care team’s workflow. With better insights about the community issues that may affect their patients, the care team can move closer to achieving the Triple Aim with the right intervention for the right patient at the right time,” said Tim Mueller, Vice President and Portfolio Leader of Healthcare Provider Solutions at Conduent.

The introduction of CommunityVision comes as providers increasingly focus on reducing health disparities, generally defined as differences in health and healthcare between groups that are driven by social, economic, and/or environmental disadvantage. Health systems invested at least $2.5 billion from 2017 to 2019 in programs to address disparities and SDoH. With improved community health data at the point of care, future investments can be more targeted.

CommunityVision is the latest innovation in Conduent’s award-winning care performance platform. Conduent Advanced Analytics gives providers the insights needed to address community health issues and assess the efficacy of quality care programs in real time. “We are proud of the broad spectrum of Conduent solutions that empower our clients to deliver whole-person care,” added Mueller.

Learn more about Conduent Healthcare Solutions at https://www.conduent.com/healthcare-provider-solutions/.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $16 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:

Sharon Lakes, Conduent, +1-214-592-7637, Sharon.Lakes2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com

Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dfb5aecb-50b7-41f8-9e27-b1f6fab70b1c