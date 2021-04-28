Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,597 in the last 365 days.

INmune Bio, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on Wednesday, May 5

Management to host conference call at 4:30 pm ET on that day

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) (the “Company” or “INmune”), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on developing treatments that harness a patient’s innate immune system to fight disease, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 and to provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call. Please ask for the INmune Bio First Quarter Conference Call when reaching an operator.

Date: May 5, 2021
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
Participant Dial-in: 1-877-407-0784
Participant Dial-in (international): 1-201-689-8560

A transcript will follow approximately 24 hours from the scheduled call. A replay will also be available through Wednesday, May 12, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering PIN no. 13718747.

About INmune Bio, Inc.

INmune Bio, Inc. is a publicly traded (NASDAQ: INMB), clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that target the innate immune system to fight disease. INmune Bio has two product platforms. The DN-TNF product platform utilizes dominant-negative technology to selectively neutralize soluble TNF, a key driver of innate immune dysfunction and mechanistic target of many diseases. DN-TNF is currently being developed for COVID-19 complications (Quellor™), cancer (INB03™), Alzheimer’s (XPro595), and NASH (LIVNate™). The Natural Killer Cell Priming Platform includes INKmune™ aimed at priming the patient’s NK cells to eliminate minimal residual disease in patients with cancer. INmune Bio’s product platforms utilize a precision medicine approach for the treatment of a wide variety of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and chronic inflammation. To learn more, please visit www.inmunebio.com.

INmune Bio Contact:
David Moss, CFO
(858) 964-3720
DMoss@INmuneBio.com

Investor Contact:
Chuck Padala
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
(917) 741-7792
Chuck@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

INmune Bio, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on Wednesday, May 5

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.