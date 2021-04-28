SecureTech Retains Cross Stitch Media to Produce Series of Top Kontrol Product Videos

/EIN News/ -- ROSEVILLE, Minn., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH), an emerging growth company focused on developing and marketing personal and automobile security and safety devices and technologies, announces that it has retained Cross Stitch Media to produce a series of videos demonstrating the unique capabilities of Top Kontrol.



These videos will introduce and educate prospective customers worldwide about Top Kontrol and how much more advanced it is than the competition, especially when it comes to carjacking situations, which have become a daily occurrence in most large cities. Once completed, this initial series will include a 30-minute product demonstration video and five 2–3-minute videos. SecureTech will share these videos through YouTube, its own websites, and other social media platforms.

Kao Lee, SecureTech's President and CEO, stated, "Producing these videos will allow us to expand our sales and marketing initiatives greatly. Up to this point, we've had to limit our sales efforts to the Twin Cities area. Also, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder these sales and marketing activities."

Mr. Lee continued, "However, once these videos are widely available via the Internet, we will be able to reach a much larger, worldwide audience of prospective customers, dealers, retailers, and installers. We anticipate this will help mitigate the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while creating new opportunities to sell into the entire US market as well as the rest of the world, which is also experiencing similar increases in daily car thefts and carjackings."

Dan Yang, Cross Stitch's Creative Director, commented, "Cross Stitch Media is excited to share with the world the innovations that Secure Tech has to offer. I hope that these videos will display not only how advanced, but simple to use Secure Tech Innovations' products are when compared to the competition."

About Cross Stitch Media

Cross Stitch Media is a Minnesota based production company dedicated to developing, directing, and creating engaging and relevant media. We understand that video is quickly becoming a driving force in many customers' buying decisions. Cross Stitch dedicated to producing work that will deliver strong and clear messages no matter the medium or message. For more information, visit www.crossstitchmedia.com.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is an emerging growth company focused on developing and marketing personal and automobile security and safety devices and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol®, the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. For more information, visit www.securetechinnovations.com and www.topkontrol.com.

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of Management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. ("SecureTech") assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or Management's estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to SecureTech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report filed on Form 10-K.

