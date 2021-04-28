BRIGHT LIGHT AT THE END OF THE LONG COVID TUNNEL FOR THE CARIBBEAN

Triton Villa Turks and Caicos Luxury Beach Front Villa Jamaica Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados

Covid protocols ease in the Caribbean

as we move to a brighter future, demand for our larger luxury villas with extensive grounds and facilities has never been greater” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a result of successful vaccine rollouts in the United States and the UK, two major markets for the Caribbean, the region is experiencing a wonderful bright light at the end of the long covid tunnel. The result is an easing of restrictions in many of the Caribbean islands together with a surge of new bookings resulting from pent-up demand.

Exceptional Villas, the most trusted villa rental company in the world on Trustpilot, have announced that they are experiencing a 500% increase in enquiries and bookings over 2019 pre-covid levels. The owner and CEO of Exceptional Villas have said, “as we move to a brighter future, demand for our larger luxury villas with extensive grounds and facilities has never been greater”. Travel may look a little different. However, Exceptional Villas have said they are on hand to support their clients every step of the way and part of that is ensuring they provide valid and UpToDate information.

BARBADOS

RESTRICTIONS EASE FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS FROM MAY 8th - The Ministry of Health and Wellness has approved the COVID-19 AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or Johnson & Johnson vaccinations for entry into Barbados, and effective May 8th, 2021, travellers who are fully vaccinated will need to:

• Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result three days before travel.

• Provide a vaccination certificate on arrival in Barbados.

• Have a standard or rapid COVID-19 PCR test done at the airport or their approved accommodation.

• Use specially designated transportation providers for their transport to their approved accommodation and while awaiting their COVID-19 PCR test

result.

• Stay at their approved accommodation where they are free to move around following the guidelines of that property (security fee will apply & staff may

not be permitted to enter the villa until guests have cleared their test results).

• All fully vaccinated travellers will be required to quarantine for approximately 1 to 2 days.



ANGUILLA

RESTRICTIONS EASE FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS FROM JULY 1st

• The stay in place mandate for international travelers who are fully vaccinated, with the final dose administered at least three weeks (21 days before

arrival), is reduced from 14 days to 7 days.

• Guests must obtain a negative covid test conducted within 3-5 days before arrival date, be tested on arrival and at the end of the quarantine period.

• Insurance covering Covid-19 medical costs and entire hospitalization, doctor’s visits, prescriptions, and air ambulance required.



BVI

RESTRICTIONS EASE FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS FROM MAY 15th

• Provide satisfactory evidence of being fully vaccinated.

• Take a PCR test within five (5) days before travel.

• Take a second PCR test upon arrival.

• Enter quarantine until the negative test received from the BVI Health Services Authority.



DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

RESTRICTIONS EASE FOR ALL TRAVELLERS FROM APRIL 26TH

• Up to 15% of travellers will be required to perform a quick aleatory breath test on arrival.

• All travellers presenting symptoms will be required to take the breath test.

• Passengers with a positive result will be required to isolate in authorized locations.

• Medical insurance to cover covid 19 is advised but not mandatory.



GRENADA

RESTRICTIONS EASE FOR FULLY VACCINATED TRAVELLERS FROM MAY 1ST

• Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result three days before travel.

• Provide a vaccination certificate on arrival to Grenada.

• Take a second PCR test upon arrival.

• Following a negative result, passengers are free to explore Grenada with no restrictions. Quarantine is a maximum of 48 hours.



ANTIGUA

OPEN TO ALL TRAVELLERS WITH THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA

• A Covid-19 RT-RCR (real-time polymerase chain reaction) test to be taken within seven days of the flight (Children under the age of 12 do not require a

test)

• A negative test result required for entry to Antigua.

• A Health Declaration Form must be completed and presented on arrival at the airport.



JAMAICA

OPEN TO ALL TRAVELLERS WITH THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA

• Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result three days before travel.

• Flight Authorization Form to be completed five days before arrival in Jamaica.

• Negative test results to be presented to the airline to check-in for the flight.



TURKS AND CAICOS

OPEN TO ALL TRAVELLERS WITH THE FOLLOWING CRITERIA - Click Here for More Information

• Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result five days before travel.

• Health Insurance that includes air evacuation is required when travelling to Turks & Caicos.



BAHAMAS

OPEN TO VACCINATED TRAVELLERS WITHOUT FROM MAY 1

• Beginning May 1, international visitors who are fully vaccinated (and have passed the two-week immunity period after their second jab) will be exempt

from testing



MEXICO

OPEN TO ALL TRAVELLERS WITH NO RESTRICTIONS



