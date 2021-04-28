Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Double Olympic Games swimmer and former Commonwealth champion joins Rambutan, a boutique consultancy

Rambutan is immensely thrilled to welcome its newest bunch member Chris who's a double Olympic Games swimmer and a former Commonwealth champion.

LEICESTER, LEICESTERSHIRE, ENGLAND, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rambutan is immensely thrilled to welcome its newest bunch member Chris who's a double Olympic Games swimmer and a former Commonwealth champion. In addition, he has over 10 years' experience in consulting; coaching numerous leaders and managers from a diverse portfolio of companies spanning sectors such as hospitality, medical and performance sport.

Chris Cook worked with team GB as a mindset coach and mentor and he describes his coaching style as thought-provoking, clear-cut and encouraging, to enable leaders to highlight their next steps in business and also work on their personal development goals. With an NLP practitioner certificate and currently studying his ACC level coaching certificate, Chris loves bringing his coaching knowledge and his experience as a high performer to every client he works with.

Chris enthused. "I couldn't be prouder to be working for Rambutan. They epitomise my values and beliefs and focus on helping people achieve great stuff."

