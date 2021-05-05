PrintPapa adds Stunning and Affordable Wall Arts for Home and Commercial Use to their Large Format Product Line

PrintPapa introduces the latest collection of wall arts including canvas wrap, framed canvas, framed prints, framed posters to their Large Format Product Line.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PrintPapa, the reputed online printing store in California brings you a chance to get affordable, elegant and custom wall arts and decors, including premium quality and affordable options like canvas wrap, framed canvas, framed prints, framed posters, and acrylic prints. Being as reputed as PrintPapa, it is obvious that they are bringing the best quality and a plethora of options for you to choose from.

We got to talk to Paul Nag, co-founder and one of the Nag brothers duo. He said, “Our collection of wall arts are designed for office and commercial uses. On one hand, we focus on aesthetics. On the other, we ensure you get the most stunning products with the best quality possible. Explore our range of wall décors today and you won’t regret it.”

Why PrintPapa for Wall Arts?

As there are hardly any limitations for options for wall art, PrintPapa brings you only the best products. From home wall art to the wall décor of business establishments, stores, and offices, you will find everything here. Choose from the following.

Canvas wraps come in high-quality printing with standard and square sizes including 8”x10”, 12”x16”, 16”x24”, 32”x48”, and so on. Choose from different folded edge options along with high-resolution printing with MDG stretched frames.

Framed canvas comes with black, off-white, and pecan frames with a hard backing board for better protection. Choose from sizes like 16”x24”, 24”x36” or 16”x16” and 24”x24”.

Recycled eco-friendly framed prints that are lightweight, made of polystyrene material, comes with foam core backing. The printing material is adhesive vinyl with two options for frame style to choose from. Three popular sizes are available that you can choose from the website.

Framed posters that can give your space the much-needed facelift. It comes in 16”x24” size with full color printed option. PrintPapa offers Plexiglas glazing and Giclee printing. For more protection, you get a Masonite Backing board.

3D Acrylic Prints are a great option for a storefront, residential buildings, art galleries, and company reception. It comes in three sizes and 1-inch stand-off hardware. You will get Plexiglas glazing, clear gloss vinyl print, and white adhesive vinyl backing.

While you are choosing PrintPapa, you get high-quality printing at an affordable price with a fast turnaround and the trust of a BBB accredited company. To place your order, visit www.printpapa.com.

About PrintPapa

PrintPapa is a California-based printing company with BBB accreditation and 4.8 ratings on Google. They offer affordable premium-quality printing for small and medium-sized businesses.

