AgroFresh Launches “Life Ultra” Edible Coating as it Expands its VitaFresh™ Botanicals Plant-based Platform

New edible coating uses nano emulsion technology to maximize produce freshness

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced the launch of VitaFresh™ Botanicals – Life Ultra, a plant-based, edible coating to keep produce fresh and reduce food loss and waste. Life Ultra uses an innovative nano emulsion process to generate smaller particles for superior coating coverage and fruit protection. The nano emulsion technology was developed by Embrapa Instrumentation (part of the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation), UFSCar (the Federal University of São Carlos – Brazil) and QGP Química.



Life Ultra acts as a protective membrane to reduce dehydration, providing excellent freshness preservation and food loss reduction for citrus and tropical fruits such as avocados, papayas and mangoes. Fruit coated with VitaFresh Botanicals - Life Ultra can be dried quickly, generating a sustainability benefit of decreased energy usage and lower-cost operational efficiencies. The product is manufactured by Brazilian company QGP Química, with whom AgroFresh has signed an exclusive global commercial agreement.

“We are delighted to join forces with QGP Química for the global launch of this new VitaFresh Botanicals coating,” said AgroFresh CEO Clint Lewis. “Life Ultra is an important part of the VitaFresh Botanicals portfolio and continues AgroFresh’s decades-long commitment to AgTech innovation and food loss reduction. We are excited about how this plant-based solution opens consumer marketing opportunities for the packer-retailer supply chain.”

“The nano emulsion and overall technology process utilized to produce VitaFresh Botanicals - Life Ultra yields an outstanding solution for produce freshness,” said Marilene Ribeiro, Ph.D., R&D Manager Chemical Specialties at QGP Química. “Our collaboration with AgroFresh will help bring this solution to operators worldwide, and can have a significant impact on the produce industry’s sustainability efforts.”

“VitaFresh Botanicals – Life Ultra forms a barrier against moisture loss and gas exchange,” said Marcos David Ferreira, Ph.D., Researcher at Embrapa, one of the developers of the nano emulsion technology. “Our tests demonstrate that fruits coated with Life Ultra have less weight loss and reduced dehydration, resulting in food loss reduction, fresh quality preservation and shelf-life extension.”

The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of experience in fresh produce protection. With VitaFresh Botanicals, AgroFresh offers “Natural-Powered Life Extension for Fruit,” creating new opportunities for retailers and helping to influence consumers’ enjoyment of fresh, tasty produce. AgroFresh adds differentiating value by offering a comprehensive coatings portfolio, one-to-one problem-solving guidance and diagnostics, a high-touch service model and a complete range of packinghouse equipment, all aimed at delivering the highest level of client confidence and trust in the industry.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh (Nasdaq: AGFS) is an AgTech innovator and global leader with a mission to prevent food loss/waste and conserve the planet’s resources by providing a range of science-based solutions, data-driven digital technologies and high-touch customer services. AgroFresh supports growers, packers and retailers with solutions across the food supply chain to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The AgroFresh organization has 40 years of post-harvest experience across a broad range of crops, including revolutionizing the apple industry with the SmartFresh™ Quality System for more than 20 years. This is powered by a comprehensive portfolio that includes plant-based coatings, equipment and proprietary solutions that help improve the freshness supply chain from harvest to the home. Visit agrofresh.com to learn more.

About Embrapa

The Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa) is a technological innovation enterprise focused on generating knowledge and technology for Brazilian agriculture. Their mission is to be a world reference in the generation and supply of information, knowledge, and technologies, and thus contribute to innovation and sustainability in agriculture and to food security. Operating since 1973, the organization is under the aegis of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Food Supply. Visit www.embrapa.br to learn more.

About QGP Química

QGP Química (formerly known as Tanquímica) is a well-respected leader in Brazil’s agriculture market for nearly three decades, with a focus on social responsibility. The agro-products manufacturer is known for its innovation, flexibility and dedication to customers, including technical service. QGP Química's responsibility begins with the customer’s need and ends with their satisfaction. Visit www.qgpquimica.com.br to learn more.

