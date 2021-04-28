Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Operating Results For the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

/EIN News/ -- Compared to the first quarter 2020:

Net Sales increased 49.4%

Earnings per Share (Diluted) increased 200.0%

Uniform net sales increased 17.4%

BAMKO net sales increased 124.9%

The Office Gurus net sales increased 43.2%



SEMINOLE, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC), today announced its first quarter operating results for 2021.

The Company announced that for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, net sales increased 49.4 percent to $140.8 million, compared to first quarter 2020 net sales of $94.2 million. Pretax Income was $13.2 million compared to $4.6 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net income was $10.5 million or $0.66 per diluted share compared to $3.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020.

Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased to report another quarter of exceptional operating results. Our business continues to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions, even without including the PPE sales related to the pandemic. PPE sales for the first quarter were approximately $26.8 million versus $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. We are continuing to book additional PPE sales, but at a significantly slowing rate. BAMKO delivered another remarkable quarter with net sales growth of almost 125%, or $32.7 million. PPE sales represented $14.2 million of this growth. The Office Gurus delivered a record quarter with net sales increasing 43.2% after intersegment eliminations in the first quarter as compared to the first quarter last year.

“While we are optimistic in our outlook, we, along with other companies, are navigating logistical headwinds that originated in shipping ports that are now cascading throughout the transportation and logistics ecosystem. As a result, we ended the quarter with sizable backlogs in both our Uniforms and our Promotional Product segments both with and without including the benefit of PPE.

“We remain enthusiastic and dedicated to continuing with our disciplined, long-term approach. It has and we believe will continue to yield sustainable organic growth in both our recurring customer base and with new customers across diverse end markets. We are relentless in our determination to excel, bring higher levels of service to our customers and to create greater shareholder value.”

CONFERENCE CALL

Superior Group of Companies will hold a conference call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s results. Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5505 for U.S. dialers and (412) 317-6586 for International dialers. The Canadian Toll Free number is (866) 605-3852. Please ask to be joined into the Superior Group of Companies call. The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed in the investor information section of the Company's website at https://ir.superiorgroupofcompanies.com/Presentations.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations. Canadian dialers can access the replay at (855) 669-9658. Please reference conference number 10153694 for all replay access.

Disclosure Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “potential,” or “plan” or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation: (1) the projected impact of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) on our, our customers’, and our suppliers’ businesses, (2) projections of revenue, income, and other items relating to our financial position and results of operations, (3) statements of our plans, objectives, strategies, goals and intentions, (4) statements regarding the capabilities, capacities, market position and expected development of our business operations, and (5) statements of expected industry and general economic trends.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may materially adversely affect the anticipated results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of competition; the effect of uncertainties related to the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the United States. and global markets, our business, operations, customers, suppliers and employees, including without limitation the length and scope of the restrictions imposed by various governments and success of efforts to deliver a vaccine on a timely basis, among other factors; our ability to navigate successfully the challenges posed by current global supply disruptions; general economic conditions, including employment levels, in the areas of the United States in which the Company’s customers are located; changes in the healthcare, retail, hotels, food service, transportation and other industries where uniforms and service apparel are worn; our ability to identify suitable acquisition targets, successfully integrate any acquired businesses, successfully manage our expanding operations, or discover liabilities associated with such business during the diligence process; the price and availability of cotton and other manufacturing materials; attracting and retaining senior management and key personnel and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements made herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this press release and we disclaim any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies ™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help our customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. We provide customized support for each of our divisions through our shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare ®, HPI ® and WonderWink® are our core uniform brands. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets we serve. We specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every workday, more than 7 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO ®, Tangerine Promotions ®, Public Identity ® and Gifts By Design™ are our signature promotional product companies. We provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus ® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for our customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve our customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as our financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for our customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of our business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact: Andrew D. Demott, Jr. Hala Elsherbini COO, CFO & Treasurer -OR- Three Part Advisors 727-803-7135 Senior Managing Director 214-442-0016

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 140,847 $ 94,245 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 91,804 60,794 Selling and administrative expenses 35,111 27,489 Other periodic pension costs 429 285 Interest expense 275 1,060 127,619 89,628 Income before taxes on income 13,228 4,617 Income tax expense 2,750 1,250 Net income $ 10,478 $ 3,367 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.66 $ 0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,221,336 15,024,851 Diluted 15,991,474 15,200,898 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10









SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,911 $ 5,172 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,478 and $7,667, respectively 103,066 101,902 Accounts receivable - other 2,405 1,356 Inventories 87,774 89,766 Contract assets 40,662 39,231 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 11,508 11,030 Total current assets 256,326 248,457 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,077 36,644 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,042 3,826 Deferred tax asset 810 - Intangible assets, net 63,659 58,746 Goodwill 36,197 36,116 Other assets 10,912 10,135 Total assets $ 415,023 $ 393,924 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 35,429 $ 39,327 Other current liabilities 34,519 44,670 Current portion of long-term debt 15,286 15,286 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 5,791 5,589 Total current liabilities 91,025 104,872 Long-term debt 94,920 72,372 Long-term pension liability 14,423 14,574 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 2,879 1,892 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,273 1,599 Deferred tax liability - 450 Other long-term liabilities 8,120 6,535 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 15,582,835 and 15,391,660 shares, respectively. 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 62,773 61,844 Retained earnings 150,734 141,972 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (10,184 ) (10,898 ) Cash flow hedges 64 69 Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,019 ) (1,372 ) Total shareholders’ equity 201,383 191,630 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 415,023 $ 393,924







