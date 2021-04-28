Talis Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (“TLIS”), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced that the company will be participating in the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Talis Biomedical’s management is scheduled to participate in the conference on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast via the News & Events page of the investor section of the company’s website at www.talis.bio.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis is dedicated to transforming diagnostic testing by developing and commercializing innovative products that are designed to enable accurate, low cost, and rapid molecular testing for infectious diseases at the point-of-care. The company is developing the Tails One, a compact, sample-to-answer, cloud-enabled, molecular diagnostic platform. For more information, visit www.talis.bio.

Investor Contact

Media & Investors

Emily Faucette

efaucette@talisbio.com

415-595-9407