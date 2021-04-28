StrikeForce Offers its Secure Video Conferencing Platform SafeVchat for Virtual Graduations Cost-Free to all Academic Institutions

Open to all public and private K-12 school districts, colleges and universities, SafeVchat is helping to safeguard key moments this year leveraging cyber technology to prevent video breaches and lewd ‘Zoom bombing’ incidents

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies , Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber security company that provides next-gen cyber, privacy & data protection solutions for home and business users, today announced SafeVchat™ , the first video conferencing platform built with security and privacy as the leading priority, is available cost-free for public and private K-12 school districts and higher education academic institutions hosting this springs’ commencement ceremony virtually and/or offering a live stream of the event.



Classrooms around the country have been increasingly bombarded by video conferencing-related cyber-attacks or so-called “Zoom bombs,” with nearly 75 percent of all such incidents occurring in high schools and colleges. These are incidents where unauthorized individuals gain access to meetings and often share inappropriate and offensive content, effectively disrupting the lesson or presentation. While video conferencing has been a convenient means of communication throughout the pandemic, the reality is that most of these platforms are vulnerable and were not built with security as a leading consideration. SafeVchat is the first video conferencing platform designed with a cybersecurity kernel and engineered to keep communications secure and privacy intact.

“Too often big celebrations and critical life moments are being ruined by unwanted hacker attacks during video conferencing sessions,” Said George Waller, Co-Founder of StrikeForce Technologies. “A graduation is one of the most important events in a student’s life, and we want students, their parents, and faculty across the country to be able to celebrate virtually this year without interruptions or unwanted intruders sharing vulgar content.”

SafeVchat ensures that organizations aren’t putting themselves at risk of a breach or “Zoom bomb” attack, leveraging StrikeForce’s patented out-of-band authentication and keystroke protection technology that incorporates a proprietary meeting authorization and two-factor authentication (2FA) for every meeting participant.

StrikeForce Technologies is offering its video conferencing platform SafeVchat for free to any and all school districts, colleges and universities, both undergraduate and postgraduate for their spring commencements. If you are a school administrator interested in learning more about the specifics, or, limitations regarding this offer, please visit: www.safeVchat.com/promotions

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

