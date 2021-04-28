Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 972 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,586 in the last 365 days.

II-VI Incorporated Introduces Lithium-Sulfur/Selenium Cathode Technology for High-Energy and High-Power Lithium-Ion Batteries

II-VI invited to present at Battery 500 Consortium workshop on next-generation lithium metal batteries

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leader in engineered materials, today announced that it will introduce its lithium-sulfur/selenium cathode technology for high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries at the Li Metal Battery R&D, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Workshop hosted by the Battery 500 Consortium.

Dr. Chris Koeppen, Chief Technology Officer, will present the recent progress in II-VI’s seven years of development of lithium-sulfur/selenium materials for cathodes, which are compatible with high-capacity anodes and emerging solid-state electrolyte chemistries for Li-ion batteries. II-VI’s proprietary cathode technology has the potential to significantly enhance the performance of lithium-ion batteries for ground, sea, and air transportation infrastructures; the deployment of energy storage at scale; and consumer electronics. II-VI’s cathode technology is free of cobalt, a designated conflict mineral.

“We are excited about the high performance of our cathode technology in battery cell testing, and we look forward to sharing the results at the workshop with major battery end users and technology experts,” said Dr. Koeppen. “II-VI’s cathode technology can be tailored to the application by adjusting the mix of sulfur and selenium: Greater sulfur content maximizes energy storage while greater selenium content maximizes power delivery and reduces charging time.”

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) of the U.S. Department of Energy leads the Battery 500 Consortium. Participants in this workshop include various invited end users and companies involved in the supply chain of emerging battery technology.

II-VI is also currently exhibiting at the Virtual Battery Exhibition until May 3, 2021. For more information, visit http://virtualbatteryexhibition.de/.

About II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.

CONTACT: Mark Lourie
  Vice President, Corporate Communications
  mark.lourie@ii-vi.com
  www.ii-vi.com/contact-us 

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

II-VI Incorporated Introduces Lithium-Sulfur/Selenium Cathode Technology for High-Energy and High-Power Lithium-Ion Batteries

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.