Renown Health Taps MOBE to Provide Personalized Health Guidance to Employees

Two healthcare leaders in Nevada join forces to prioritize and personalize employee wellness

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renown Health, the largest local not-for-profit healthcare network in northern Nevada, announced today they have joined forces with MOBE, a company combining novel data analytics with one-to-one personalized health guidance to improve the health and wellness of employees and their families.



"Renown employees and their families have done so much to care for patients, families and to protect our community during the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to provide one more benefit to help build the well-being and emotional resilience of our team," said Tony Slonim, MD, DrPH, FACHE, Renown President and CEO. “Through MOBE, we’re able to provide employees and their families with direct access to coaches and supporters to help them achieve the goals they have for their nutrition, fitness, sleep and emotional health.”

Combining data science, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with authentic human connections, MOBE helps people unify their medical care and lifestyle choices to live healthier, happier lives. Renown employees can connect by phone or app with a dedicated, personal MOBE Guide – a health professional with expertise to address health and wellness concerns. MOBE Pharmacists are also available to conduct comprehensive medication reviews. Additionally, employees will have access to a variety of wellness resources, such as podcasts, videos, blogs, and a support community to aid them in their health journey.

“Our goal is to contribute to better health outcomes and reduce costs for our employees so they can focus more on the people they love,” added Michelle Sanchez-Bickley, MS, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Chief Human Resources Officer of Renown Health. “MOBE enables us to bring personalized health benefits to our employees wherever they are in life. We are excited to invest in resources that improve our employees’ ongoing wellness and health.”

Since its inception, MOBE has reached more than 100,000 people and saved $100 million within the healthcare system while improving participants’ health. MOBE's Reno-based Innovation Lab will play a key role in research to ensure that the experience is as impactful as possible for Renown Health and their employees.

“Advances in technology and data analytics are enhancing our ability to help people improve their health,” said Chris Cronin, CEO of MOBE. “Our unique model enables us to more effectively serve employees with personalized, ongoing health guidance, helping them find a path to better health at no additional cost to employers, payers, or participants.”

To learn more about MOBE, visit mobeforlife.com .

ABOUT MOBE

MOBE was founded in 2014 to address a significant unmet need in the health care system for people who are frequent users of health care services but are not experiencing optimal health outcomes. MOBE partners with insurance companies and large employers to provide health solutions to their customers and employees at no additional cost to the health plan, the employer, or the individual. Combining data analytics, digital health, and a novel one-to-one personalized approach, MOBE helps people live happier, healthier lives.

ABOUT RENOWN HEALTH

Renown Health is the region’s largest, locally owned and governed, not-for-profit integrated healthcare network serving Nevada, Lake Tahoe and northeast California. With a diverse workforce of more than 7,000 employees, Renown has fostered a longstanding culture of excellence, determination and innovation. The organization comprises a trauma center, two acute care hospitals, a children’s hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, a medical group and urgent care network, and the region’s largest, locally owned not-for-profit insurance company, Hometown Health. Renown’s institute model addresses social determinants of health and includes: Child Health, Behavioral Health & Addiction, Healthy Aging and Health Innovation. Clinical institutes include: Cancer, Heart and Vascular Health, Neurosciences and Robotic Surgery. Renown is currently enrolling participants in the world’s largest community-based genetic population health study, the Healthy Nevada Project®. For more information visit, renown.org .

