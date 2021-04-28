Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ADT To Release First Quarter 2021 Results On Wednesday, May 5, 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 5:00 pm ET to discuss the financial results and other related matters. The conference call can be accessed as follows:

  • By dialing 1-877-300-8521 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6026 (international) and requesting the ADT First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
  • Live webcast accessed through ADT’s website at investor.adt.com

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday May 5, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday May 19, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode, 10155778 or by accessing ADT's website at investor.adt.com.

About ADT Inc. 

ADT is the most trusted brand in smart home and business security. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we connect and protect what matters most to our customers at home, work and on the go. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

Investor Relations:
Derek Fiebig - ADT
DerekFiebig@adt.com 
Tel: 561-226-2892

Media Relations:
Paul Wiseman - ADT
paulwiseman@adt.com
Tel: 561-356-6388


