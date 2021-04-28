Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- COLDWATER, Mich., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced first quarter net income of $3,088,000, a 104.1% increase compared to net income of $1,513,000 for the first quarter of 2020. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $1.35 per share, up $0.69 per share, from $0.66 per share for the first quarter of 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, total consolidated assets were at a record high of $1.076 billion compared to $997.6 million on December 31, 2020. As of March 31, 2021, total loans and deposits also were at record levels totaling $644.4 million and $924.5 million, respectively.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated, “We are pleased with the strong results posted in the first quarter. Our continued focus on meeting our customers’ needs has resulted in over 700 additional PPP loans being processed for our customers totaling over $40 million. In addition, the commercial loan pipeline is robust with funding expected to start in the second quarter.” Castle continued, “The successful closing of the $30 million subordinated debt offering this month provides capital to support additional growth in the bank.”

The allowance for loan losses totaled $7,818,000, or 1.21% of loans at March 31, 2021. Net loan loss recoveries totaled $29,000 for the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $7,000 during the first quarter of 2020.   Loan delinquencies dropped from 0.72% of gross loans on December 31, 2020 to 0.26% of gross loans on March 31, 2021. Likewise, total non-performing assets dropped from .49% of total assets on December 31, 2020 to 0.17% of total assets on March 31, 2021. No provision for loan loss expense was required during the first quarter of 2021. This contrasts with $1.0 million of provision for loan loss expense during the first quarter of 2020.

The annualized return on average assets for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020 were 1.19% and 0.73% respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 13.29% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 7.06% for the first quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three-month period ending March 31, 2021 was 3.35% compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 13 branches within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties, providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as “expected,” “anticipated,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management’s determination of the provision and allowance for loan losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned and mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities (including whether any impairment on any investment security is temporary or other-than-temporary and the amount of any impairment), involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. There can be no assurance that future loan losses will be limited to the amounts estimated. Our ability sell other real estate owned at its carrying value or at all, successfully implement new programs and initiatives, increase efficiencies, maintain our current level of deposits and other sources of funding, respond to declines in collateral values and credit quality, and improve profitability is not entirely within our control and is not assured. The future effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extend, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.


SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

               
  March 31,
2021		   December 31,
2020		  
ASSETS            
     Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,410   $ 99,610  
     Federal funds sold   249     231  
     Securities available for sale   238,712     208,380  
     Loans held for sale   2,198     1,691  
     Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $7,818 - 2021 ($7,789 - 2020)   636,611     628,081  
     Premises and equipment, net   13,415     13,698  
     Accrued interest receivable   4,838     4,749  
     Net cash surrender value of life insurance   16,118     16,016  
     Goodwill   13,422     13,422  
     Other intangible assets, net   246     255  
     Other assets   9,458     11,441  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,075,677   $ 997,574  
             
LIABILITIES            
     Deposits:            
          Non-interest bearing $ 245,168   $ 220,786  
          Interest bearing   679,374     617,512  
     Total deposits   924,542     838,298  
             
     Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings   17,059     20,083  
     Accrued expenses and other liabilities   12,823     14,561  
     Other borrowings   26,250     26,500  
     Subordinated debentures   5,155     5,155  
Total liabilities   985,829     904,597  
             
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
     Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding   -     -  
     Common stock, $2.50 par value:            
         Authorized - 10,000,000 shares            
         Issued and outstanding – 2,292,376 shares in 2021
          (2,301,269 shares in 2020)		   5,725     5,748  
     Additional paid-in capital   14,585     15,416  
     Retained earnings   70,275     67,741  
     Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss), net   (447 )   4,362  
     Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan shares   (290 )   (290 )
     Total shareholders’ equity   89,848     92,977  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,075,677   $ 997,574  



SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

     
  Three Months Ended March 31,  
  2021   2020  
             
Interest income:            
     Loans, including fees $ 7,805   $ 6,927  
     Securities:            
          Taxable   734     707  
          Tax-exempt   231     116  
     Other   31     227  
Total interest income   8,801     7,977  
             
Interest expense:            
     Deposits   686     1,257  
     Other   222     319  
Total interest expense   908     1,576  
Net interest income   7,893     6,401  
Provision for loan losses   -     1,000  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   7,893     5,401  
             
Non-interest income:            
     Service charges on deposit accounts   293     463  
     Trust fees   549     517  
     Net gains on loan sales   744     249  
     Earnings on life insurance assets   101     94  
     ATM and debit card fee income   410     348  
     Other   145     150  
Total non-interest income   2,242     1,821  
Non-interest expense:            
     Salaries and employee benefits   3,999     3,258  
     Occupancy, net   409     397  
     Equipment   304     313  
     Printing, postage and supplies   115     103  
     Telecommunication expenses   100     128  
     Professional and outside services   337     337  
     Software maintenance   400     380  
     ATM expenses   151     131  
     Amortization of other intangibles   9     9  
     Other   555     391  
Total non-interest expense   6,379     5,447  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,756     1,775  
Federal income tax provision   668     262  
NET INCOME $ 3,088   $ 1,513  
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.35   $ 0.66  
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.35   $ 0.66  
Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.24   $ 0.23  



CONTACT:  John H. Castle, CEO
(517) 279-5500


