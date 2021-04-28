InMed Pharmaceuticals Submits Clinical Trial Applications to Evaluate INM-755 (Cannabinol) Cream in a Phase 2 Trial for Epidermolysis Bullosa

Filings submitted in Austria, Israel, and Serbia for a Phase 2 Clinical Trial with INM-755 cream



Additional submissions slated for France, Germany, Greece, and Italy over the next several days and weeks.

Anticipated study on track to begin in 3Q 2021



/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“InMed” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: INM; TSX:IN), a world leader in the clinical development of cannabinol (“CBN”), today announced that it has filed Clinical Trial Applications (“CTAs”) in Austria, Israel and Serbia as part of a Phase 2 clinical trial of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream in Epidermolysis Bullosa (“EB”). Additional CTAs for 755-201-EB (the ‘201 study) will be submitted to National Competent Authorities (“NCAs”) and Ethics Committees (“ECs”) in France, Germany, Greece, and Italy in the coming weeks.

Responses from the NCAs and ECs are expected throughout July and August 2021; timing will vary slightly by country due to differences in local procedures.

“It is very exciting to be taking this important next step to test the efficacy of our cannabinol cream in EB patients. We are optimistic, based on our preclinical studies, that INM-755 cream may provide some much-needed help for these patients,” stated Alexandra Mancini, Senior Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at InMed. “Once we receive the necessary approvals, patient enrollment will begin as soon as possible, with results expected in the second half of 2022.”

The ‘201 study is designed to enroll up to 20 patients, conservatively within 10-12 months, and will take place at 10 pre-qualified clinical sites in the above-mentioned countries. All four subtypes of inherited EB, being EB Simplex, Dystrophic EB, Junctional EB, and Kindler Syndrome, are eligible for this study in which InMed will evaluate the safety of INM-755 (cannabinol) cream and its preliminary efficacy in treating symptoms and healing wounds over a 28-day period. The study will use a within-patient, double-blind design whereby matched index areas will be randomized to INM-755 (cannabinol) cream or vehicle cream as a control.

Filing CTAs in these countries to the NCAs serve the same purpose as filing Investigational New Drug (“IND”) Applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). The NCAs review the dossier that summarizes all nonclinical and clinical studies conducted to date and quality data regarding the manufacturing of sterile INM-755 (cannabinol) cream in the context of the proposed clinical study. The ECs fulfill the same role as Institutional Review Boards (“IRBs”) in the U.S., focusing their reviews primarily on the protocol, investigator’s brochure, and informed consent documents to assess the ethical and safety aspects of the proposed study.

About InMed: InMed Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates, initially focused on the therapeutic benefits of cannabinol (“CBN”), in diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company is dedicated to delivering new therapeutic alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

About INM-755: INM-755 is a cannabinol (CBN) cream intended as a topical therapy to treat epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and potentially other dermatological diseases. Preclinical data demonstrate that INM-755 (cannabinol) cream may help relieve hallmark EB symptoms, such as inflammation and pain, as well potentially restore the integrity of the skin in a subset of EB Simplex patients. Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers demonstrated INM-755 (cannabinol) cream to be well-tolerated on both normal, intact skin as well as on open wounds and caused no delay in wound healing.

About Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB): EB is the collective name of a group of genetic disorders of characterized by fragile skin and mucous membranes that are easily damaged, leading to extensive blistering and wounding. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. The disease has no approved cure and most current treatments are directed towards symptomatic relief.

