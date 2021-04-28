Plus Products Inc. Announces Listing of Amended Debentures

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (CSE: PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF) (the “Company” or “PLUS”), a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., is pleased to announce today that further to its press release dated February 25, 2021, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") issued its final bulletin confirming that the Company’s amended debentures have been approved for listing on the CSE. Trading is expected to resume on April 28, 2021 under the stock symbol “PLUS.DB.A”.



About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers’ lives. PLUS’s mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

