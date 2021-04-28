FibroGen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on May 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.



A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact:

FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:

Michael Tung, M.D.

Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations

1.415.978.1434

mtung@fibrogen.com

Media:

Jennifer Harrington

+1.610.574.9196

Jennifer.Harrington@gcihealth.com