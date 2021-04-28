Leading Esports Sportsbook and Media Company Rivalry Announces Stephen Rigby to Join Its Board of Directors

Stephen Rigby, the most recent President and CEO of Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, has extensive experience that will assist the Company’s international and Canadian growth ambitions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMML Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”), the parent company of Rivalry , an internationally-regulated sports betting and media property, announced today that Stephen Rigby has accepted a nomination to join its board of directors (the “Board”). Mr. Rigby’s directorship, which is slated for approval at the Company’s next shareholder meeting, represents a critical step in Rivalry’s journey to becoming a global player in regulated online sports betting and is a signal of confidence toward its business model and positioning.



Serving in one of the most senior leadership roles in the gaming industry in Canada, Mr. Rigby was most recently President and CEO of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for five years. He was responsible for the operation and transformation of Canada’s largest provincial gaming company. Prior to that, he held the Deputy Ministerial position of National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Canada in charge of the provision of strategic policy and operational advice to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet. Mr. Rigby was also previously President of the Canada Border Services Agency, leading the trade and security management of all Canada’s international borders.

"I’m thrilled that Stephen Rigby has agreed to join our board of directors. He has remarkable experience leading the largest regulated gaming business in Canada and will be an invaluable member of our organization as gaming regulations continue to evolve here in Canada and around the world," said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. "His decision to join Rivalry at this time marks an important inflection point in our business. Stephen brings significant strategic and operational experience that we are confident will help further execute on our vision to provide the safest and most engaging sports betting and sports media experience in the world for a new demographic coming into the fold of sports betting.”

“I’m very excited to be joining the board of such a dynamic homegrown international player in the sports betting industry. Rivalry’s integrated media and betting strategy is forward looking, and gets me inspired about the opportunity ahead not just for Rivalry, but the industry as a whole. I am thrilled to collaborate with such a motivated and hands-on team,” said Stephen Rigby.

It is expected that Mr. Rigby will be nominated for election to the Board at the Company’s next meeting of shareholders and his appointment to the Board remains subject to the approval of the Company’s shareholders and receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

About PMML Corp. and Rivalry

Rivalry Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of PMML Corp., is a leading sport betting and sports media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casinos for the next generation of bettors. The Company currently holds an Isle of Man license, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team of nearly 65 employees and growing. The Company earned its Isle of Man license in early 2018, officially launching in August of that year, and is currently completing multiple country licenses in parallel. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, a gamified on-site betting experience, and shortly a suite of original casino games that offers both B2C and B2B opportunities.

