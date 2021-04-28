Eve & Co Completes First Shipment of Dried Flower to the Province of Alberta

/EIN News/ -- STRATHROY, Ontario, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eve & Co Incorporated (“Eve & Co” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: EVE; OTCQX: EEVVF) is pleased to announce that it has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Natural MedCo Ltd. (“NMC”), successfully completed its first shipment of cannabis under its supply agreement with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis ( “AGLC”). Eve & Co’s recreational cannabis products will be available on Alberta’s online store (AlbertaCannabis.org) and can be purchased by the province’s privately owned licensed retailers.



The first shipment consisted of Eve & Co’s 28g dried flower products, available in Sativa Blend and Indica Blend. The cannabis flower in these new products is sun-grown in Southwestern Ontario, hang-dried, machine-trimmed and hand-finished to maintain optimal flavour and quality.

“We are proud to continue to grow our distribution network across Canada,” said Melinda Rombouts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eve & Co. “The Alberta market offers a significant network of licensed retailers, and we see this as a substantial opportunity for the Eve brand. We are looking forward to building our presence in this market.”

About Eve & Co Incorporated

Eve & Co, through its wholly-owned subsidiary NMC, holds cultivation and processing licences under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for the production and sale of various cannabis products, including dried cannabis, cannabis plants and extraction of cannabis oil and has received its European Union certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice. NMC was Canada’s first female-founded licensed producer of medicinal marijuana and received its cultivation licence from Health Canada in 2016. Eve & Co is led by a team of agricultural experts and has a licensed 1,000,000 square foot greenhouse located in Strathroy, Ontario.

The Company’s website can be visited at www.evecannabis.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding forward looking statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, actual sales, the ability to develop, produce and sell cannabis products, licensing for the sale of cannabis extracts, listing of additional products in Alberta, consumer preferences, competition, opportunities for growth, future, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including those described in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 which is available on the Company’s SEDAR profile. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

For further information, please contact:

Melinda Rombouts

President and Chief Executive Officer

Eve & Co Incorporated

Telephone: (855) 628-6337