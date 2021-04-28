Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Editas Medicine to Host Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2021 Results and Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the first quarter of 2021.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 
Time: 8:00 am Eastern Time
Toll Free: (844) 348-3801
International: (213) 358-0955
Conference ID: 7587147
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vfqo9b5q

The live webcast of the conference call can also be accessed in the Investors section of Editas Medicine website at https://www.editasmedicine.com/.

About Editas Medicine
As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

Contacts:
Media
Cristi Barnett
(617) 401-0113
cristi.barnett@editasmed.com

Investors
Ron Moldaver
(617) 401-9052
ir@editasmed.com


