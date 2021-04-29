Tixl partners with NFT project Polkamon - Interoperability for NFTs on Tixl's Autobahn Network
Tixl announces its partnership with Polkamon. What platform could be better suited for NFTs than an interoperable, minimum-fee, instant transaction network?
Tixl (PCS:TXL)HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFi remains the hottest topic in crypto — but NFTs are becoming increasingly known. Today we are thrilled to announce our partnership with Polkamon.
WHAT IS POLKAMON?
Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles that exist in many shapes and colours, each possessing unique looks and individual rarity. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked from digital booster packs with $PMON tokens. Polkamon aims to create a collectibles and gaming ecosystem with mainstream appeal.
Within the first 21 days since launch, a total of 640,000 Polkamon have been unpacked from boosters, leading to the highest numbers of calls to Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) by any one project.
1.5% of its hyper-deflationary token supply got burned through booster openings in just 3 weeks. Polkamon has more than 15k active holders.
POLKAMON x TIXL
There is a huge amount of potential for cooperation between Polkamon and Tixl.
Use of Tixl’s Cross-Chain Bridge
Polkamon had one of the highest 24h trading volumes of all times on its IDO date on March 31, 2021: $110m on Uniswap. Since then, volume stabilized on a high level; growing with more people joining the Polkamon ecosystem and more exchange listings.
As the $PMON token is required to open booster packs, the token demand is expected to stay high. To avoid gas fees, users may want to buy the token on Binance Smart Chain and PancakeSwap. For this, a bridge is needed. Polkamon will use Tixl’s Cross-Chain Bridge.
NFTs on Tixl’s Autobahn Network
Polkamon has announced they want to go cross-chain and have already partnered with Elrond, Polygon, and Chainlink.
Tixl is an important addition to their partnership. Its Autobahn Network could be ideal for NFTs — with interoperability, minimal fees, and instant transactions. NFT Minting with high Ethereum gas fees would be a thing of the past; users would be able to transfer or swap NFTs to/from/between any connected network.
Tixl has always planned to work on NFT Support. In Polkamon, we found a partner project that could accelerate this process.
Our Co-Founder, Sebastian Gronewold, will take the lead for the “NFTs on the Autobahn Network” part. He is getting a seat in Polkamon’s Board as Board Member.
The rare Tixl Unibranch Polkamon
As for all its major partners, Polkamon has developed a special rare NFT which will be included in Polkamons Booster Packs between April 28, 2021, 4PM UTC and May 5, 2021, 4PM UTC. To open a booster pack after having bought $PMON tokens on Uniswap or one of Polkamon’s other exchanges, you can go to their website. If you are lucky, you’ll get the very rare Tixl Unibranch Polkamon to hodl or sell on Opensea.
Other Areas of Partnership
With both our core teams being located in Hamburg, we are perfectly positioned to share knowledge, networks, and anything else we may need to help both projects achieve their goals.
Lennart Brandt, CMO of Polkamon, recently said:
“We think full interoperability will not only be a game-changer for DeFi, but also for NFTs. We are super glad to being so close to the Tixl team. ”
Sebastian Gronewold, Co-Founder of Tixl and newly assigned Board Member of Polkamon, said
“As the Autobahn Network evolves, more and more use cases are possible. NFTs is one that has become very relevant. I am really happy to onboard Polkamon NFTs as soon as the Autobahn Network is ready. I will make sure this will happen asap.”
We are very excited about this NFT partnership and look forward to working closely with Polkamon with all benefits it will bring for both projects.
