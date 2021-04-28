Check Point Software Introduces New Initiatives to Channel Sales Model to Further Accelerate Benefits and Profits for Partners

Enhancements give extra rewards for new customer wins and new technology sales, and new professional services program helps partners to grow value; lead-generation campaigns and support tools also expanded

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, today announced four major new initiatives in its global Check Point Partner Growth Program to further increase value to partners, and accelerate their access to benefits and rewards for sales-generating activities through closer collaboration with Check Point.



The new initiatives are designed to increase partners’ revenues and profitability throughout the entire sales cycle, and include:

Extra discounts for deal registration and new technology sales: Partners registering deals with new customers will receive an additional 25% margin. Sales of new technologies, such as Check Point CloudGuard and Check Point Harmony attract an extra discount of 15%, to help partners address customers’ needs to secure their cloud deployments and remote workforces.





Partners registering deals with new customers will receive an additional 25% margin. Sales of new technologies, such as Check Point and Check Point attract an extra discount of 15%, to help partners address customers’ needs to secure their cloud deployments and remote workforces. New Professional Services Certification Program: Engineers at partners can achieve certification in delivering services based around Check Point solutions, enabling partners to develop closer long-term relationships with customers, achieve higher-value sales, and differentiate themselves from the competition by increasing their value to customers.





Engineers at partners can achieve certification in delivering services based around Check Point solutions, enabling partners to develop closer long-term relationships with customers, achieve higher-value sales, and differentiate themselves from the competition by increasing their value to customers. Pre-packaged lead generation campaigns: the program now features scalable, pre-approved campaigns that allow partners to take and customize existing marketing content to target the segments they want to reach. These pre-packaged campaigns streamline and accelerate partners’ marketing campaigns to generate leads and drive customer engagement.





the program now features scalable, pre-approved campaigns that allow partners to take and customize existing marketing content to target the segments they want to reach. These pre-packaged campaigns streamline and accelerate partners’ marketing campaigns to generate leads and drive customer engagement. Enhanced ‘White Space’ program: this enables partners to give Check Point the basic details of any customer account in their installed base, and the program will automatically identify the best sales opportunities within that account to help partners focus their customer-facing activities.



“When we launched the Partner Growth Program at the start of 2020, we said that we would deliver the best sales opportunities and rewards in the industry. Despite the disruption of the past year the program delivered on those promises with strong mutual growth, and based on feedback from our partners we are doubling down on our commitments,” said Frank Rauch, Head of Worldwide Channels at Check Point Software Technologies. “These new initiatives will help all of our partners – from innovative start-ups to industry giants – to identify, nurture and secure new sales opportunities with both new and existing customers to improve revenue predictability. It also gives them added rewards to boost their profitability. Check Point remains committed to its 100% business channel model.”

“Over the past year, many of our customers have made significant changes to their infrastructures and implemented new security layers in response to the pandemic, and have been looking to us to provide services that will accelerate and smooth those changes,” said Mike Haffely, Security Engineer at Midpoint Technology, Inc. “As a number of our team had achieved Check Point Professional Services Certification, we were able to help those clients to manage their transitions easily and securely. This deepened those customer relationships and added real value when they needed it most, as well as creating upselling opportunities for us around the CloudGuard solutions. The enhancements to the Check Point Partner program are a true win-win.”

Check Point’s Partner Growth Program was introduced in January 2020. Developed in close consultation with Check Point partners worldwide, the program gives access to expert support and resources to speed up customer sales cycles. Partners enjoy predictable growth margins and recognition when winning new accounts, closing strategic win-backs, and accelerating customer adoption and success in cloud security. The program provides dedicated account teams, enhanced sales and customer management tools, market development funding, demand creation and marketing activities, increased product margins and incentives, and advanced sales and product training. Check Point also endorses industry alliances and unique product integrations with market-leading platform providers including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, VMware and Silver Peak.

Read more about the Check Point Partner Growth Program on our partner portal.

Follow Check Point via:

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.

MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT: Emilie Beneitez Lefebvre Kip E. Meintzer Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies press@checkpoint.com ir@us.checkpoint.com



