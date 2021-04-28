Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced first quarter 2021 net income of $1,712,000, or $.43 per share compared to first quarter 2020 net income of $803,000, or $.20 per share.   Return on Equity (ROE) was 16.42% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to 8.23% for the first quarter of 2020.

For the first quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $583,000, or 15.5% compared to the first quarter of 2020 primarily due to accelerated accretion of deferred fees from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan payoffs. These loans were authorized by the CARES Act approved by Congress in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Non-interest income increased by $74,000, or 14.6% primarily due to higher debit card fees. Operating expenses increased by $2,000, or .08%.

The provision for loan losses expense was zero for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $500,000 for the first quarter of 2020. The provision expense in the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to additional environmental factor allocations related to worsening economic conditions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Total assets were $569.8 million at March 31, 2021 compared to $511.3 million at March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to $60.4 million of Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding at March 31, 2021 compared to zero at March 31, 2020. Total loans of $444.8 million increased $56.9 million, or 14.7% year over year.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

     
Selected Financial Data (unaudited):    
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2021       2020  
Return on Equity (ROE)   16.42%       8.23%  
Return on Assets (ROA)   1.25%       0.64%  
Net Interest Margin   3.35%       3.19%  
       
  March 31,
    2021       2020  
Non-performing Assets Ratio   1.09%       0.70%  
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   9.06%       9.37%  
Total Risk-based Capital(1)   15.59%       14.23%  
Book Value Per Share $10.68     $9.94  
Market Value Per Share $10.50     $8.40  
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.      
       
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):
  Quarter Ended March 31,
    2021       2020  
Interest Income $ 4,982,565     $ 4,826,267  
Interest Expense   639,874       1,066,451  
Net Interest Income   4,342,691       3,759,816  
Provision for loan losses   -       500,000  
Non-interest income   582,683       508,676  
Operating Expenses   2,823,852       2,821,570  
Income before taxes   2,101,522       946,922  
Income tax expense   390,000       143,500  
Net Income $ 1,711,522     $ 803,422  
Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.43     $ 0.20  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14  
       
       
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):    
  March 31,
    2021       2020  
Assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,060,961     $ 23,764,952  
Time deposits with other banks   22,097,000       34,442,000  
Securities   46,981,725       38,334,501  
Loans   444,836,860       387,974,640  
Allowance for loan losses   (4,256,978 )     (3,255,076 )
Loans, net   440,579,882       384,719,564  
Premises and equipment, net   8,087,637       8,349,490  
Other assets   22,967,038       21,713,027  
Total Assets $ 569,774,243     $ 511,323,534  
       
Liabilities      
Deposits $ 475,090,235     $ 396,667,495  
Other borrowings   35,400,000       58,749,303  
Trust preferred   13,403,000       13,403,000  
Other liabilities   3,533,757       3,084,575  
Total Liabilities   527,426,992       471,904,373  
       
Equity      
Total Equity   42,347,251       39,419,161  
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 569,774,243     $ 511,323,534  
       

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528


