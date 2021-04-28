Peter Metzner of Dynamic Change Inc. to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A lack of self-awareness and interpersonal skills can derail even the most promising leaders.

The good news is that it's not rocket science. The bad news is that change is hard.

Peter Metzner is the founder of Dynamic Change, Inc. an executive and leadership coaching practice. Through workshops, webinars, writing and coaching, Metzner works with leaders and managers in a corporate setting to help them better understand the impact of how they lead and communicate.

“When I work with a manager or a leader, usually there is an issue with morale, engagement, communication,” says Metzner. “When somebody is coachable, they are strong and secure enough to look at behaviors that are not working and resolve to do better. I help them understand how to bring out their better selves to build trust and communicate more effectively for better retention and results.”

Many leaders are unable to build productive, collaborative relationships. As we grow in responsibility, there's a responsibility to become more aware and align ourselves with what really matters. Real leaders are strong enough to receive feedback, mature enough to own their flaws, healthy enough to accept themselves and others, and are responsible for how they impact others.

“I believe in sustainable high performance, and the key word is sustainable,” says Metzner. “Leadership gets easier and easier when you establish trust.”

Finally, Peter helps leaders live more considered, conscious, fulfilling, meaningful lives.

“It's immensely rewarding when I can help someone who is really talented navigate the dangers of executive derailment because of their interpersonal challenges,” says Metzner. “If we can learn to develop assertiveness and speak our truth in an authentic, professional way, the results are byproducts of that.”

Close Up Radio will feature Peter Metzner in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on April 30th at 1pm EST and with Jim Masters on May 7th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.dynamicchangeinc.com