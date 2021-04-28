Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,569 in the last 365 days.

Ambarella Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call to be Held June 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMBA), an AI vision silicon company, today announced it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday June 1, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market closes the same day.

Those in the U.S. interested in participating should dial 877-304-8963 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. International callers should dial 760-666-4834. A webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.ambarella.com/events.cfm

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and robotic applications. Ambarella’s low-power System- on-Chips (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing, and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent cameras to extract valuable data from high-resolution video streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

Contact:
Louis Gerhardy
Corporate Development
408-636-2310
lgerhardy@ambarella.com


You just read:

Ambarella Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call to be Held June 1, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.