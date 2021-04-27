Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1500 Block of W Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 25, 2021, in the 1500 Block of W Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:00 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument at the listed location. The argument escalated into a physical altercation. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim and suspect were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, 54 year-old Anthony Harris, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).