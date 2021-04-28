Telemedicine Gains Traction Among Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Industry Trends

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The use of telemedicine platforms is gaining traction in the veterinary clinics and animal hospitals market during the COVID-19 crisis. Telemedicine refers to a practice of evaluating, diagnosing, and treating patients when the provider and patient are not physically present with each other. For instance, in April 2020, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health care company, collaborated with VetNOW, a veterinary telemedicine company, to provide a telemedicine platform to veterinarians which allows them to maintain service to animals and owners including specialist consultations during the COVID-19 crisis, as the industry is challenged to find new ways to connect with its stakeholders. This also allows veterinarians to offer practice services to their clients while adhering to social distancing norms and industry practice recommendations.

The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market consists of sales of veterinary services and related goods by animal hospitals and veterinary clinics. These entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) provide veterinary services to pets, farm animals and animals kept in zoos and wildlife parks. This industry includes animal hospitals and veterinary clinics that provide veterinary healthcare services such as consultation services, treatment, and curative medicines to animals. Healthcare is required in cases of disease or injury and for health maintenance and management of animals/livestock.

Major players in the global veterinary healthcare market are VCA Inc., Banfield Pet Hospital, Greencross Ltd., CVS Group Plc, Mars, Inc.

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market is expected to grow from $77.48 billion in 2020 to $89.38 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The animal healthcare market size is expected to reach $110 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

The animal hospitals and veterinary clinics services market is segmented by type into consultation, surgery, medicine, other (includes pet food), by animal type into farm animals, companion animals, and by end user into animal care, animal rescue, other.

