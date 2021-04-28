MillionaireMatch Share the Top 10 Luxury Cars Chosen by Members in 2021

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s interesting to consider the differences (and common ground) millionaires and the non-millionaires who would like to date them have in taste, in all kinds of social, lifestyle, and material things. Thanks to MillionaireMatch, a serious dating site for millionaires, elite singles and attractive singles seeking long-term relationships and marriage, these questions are being answered in exciting, interesting, and fun ways. In that spirit, MillionaireMatch, recently revealed, after interviews with active men and women on their platform, the top 10 luxury cars that its millionaire members and non-millionaire members like most. The answers were quite eye-opening.

“We are always interested in topics like this on our platform,” commented Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “The more our members know about each other likes and dislikes in areas like this, the better the chances that they can connect together in meaningful ways. Our platform is the best and most serious millionaire dating site in the world because we pay attention to details like this.”

The top 10 luxury cars for millionaire members are:

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Lexus

Porsche

Land Rover

Audi

Cadillac

Tesla

Jaguar

Bentley.

While the top 10 luxury cars for non-millionaire members are:

Mercedes-Benz

BMW

Lexus

Audi

GMC

Land Rover

Cadillac

Acura

Infiniti

Porsche.

A quick comparison of both lists shows that the most popular three luxury cars are the same, which points to how much millionaires and the non-millionaires who like to date them share in taste. A few different automobiles are on each list, but this is only natural due to the difference in millionaire and non-millionaire exposure, experience, and lifestyle.

To learn more, please visit MillionaireMatch.com. MillionaireMatch is also available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality personal and professional dating site for rich singles and millionaires. Since 2001, MillionaireMatch has been helping users connect with affluence, including top-tier professionals like doctors, lawyers, celebrities, CEOs, and entrepreneurs, looking for an array of qualities.

