Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,032 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,574 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Corella Resources, PNX Metals, Galena Mining and Auroch Minerals

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) has resumed trading on the ASX after raising $5 million from a public offer at 2 cents per share. Click here
  • PNX Metals Ltd (ASX:PNX) first mineral resource estimate for the newly acquired Glencoe Deposit has enhanced development plans for the Fountain Head Gold Project in the Northern Territory. Click here
  • Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A) (FRA:GM6) has achieved key objectives from the 2020 Abra Drilling Program with a subsequent updated JORC 2012 resource estimate helping to increase confidence in the Abra Base Metals Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Auroch Minerals Ltd (ASX:AOU) (FRA:T59) has intersected nickel sulphide mineralisation along strike in a maiden reverse circulation (RC) program at the high-grade Nepean Nickel Project south of Coolgardie, Western Australia. Click here
  • Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) has intersected significant zones of sulphides in diamond drilling at the XC-29 Prospect within the Yarawindah Brook Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Mako Gold Ltd’s (ASX:MKG) high-grade results have extended multiple parallel lodes from surface to 200 metres vertical on a section of Tchaga prospect that previously returned 41 metres at 4.51 g/t at Napié Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Click here
  • Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC) (FRA:4SF) passed an important milestone during the March quarter by delivering a robust definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the flagship Bardoc Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
  • Core Lithium Ltd’s (ASX:CXO) largest shareholder and a key supplier to Tesla – China’s Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group (Yahua) – is planning to more than double its lithium hydroxide production capacity. Click here
  • Nexus Minerals Ltd (ASX:NXM) has intersected broad, high-grade mineralisation from the first diamond drill hole at its Wallbrook Project in WA with results of up to 3 metres at 11.54 g/t within 9 metres at 4.49 g/t from 159 metres. Click here
  • Great Boulder Resources Ltd's (ASX:GBR) initial results from the first 15 drill holes at Blue Poles discovery within the Whiteheads Gold Project in Western Australia have confirmed a continuous zone of mineralisation over 300 metres long with broad intersections of up to 52 metres. Click here

About Proactive ﻿

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Corella Resources, PNX Metals, Galena Mining and Auroch Minerals

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.