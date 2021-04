St. Johnsbury Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash Involving Pedestrian

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A401824

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: April 27, 2021 at approximately 1727 hours

STREET: Main St N

TOWN: Wells River

CROSS STREETS: Railroad St

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, black top

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Clarence Slater

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevy

VEHICLE MODEL: Aveo

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Broken windshield

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: None

PEDESTRIAN: William OMalley

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

INJURIES: Suspected minor

HOSPITAL: Cottage Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On April 27, 2021 at approximately 1727 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to a reported motor vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Main St N

in Wells River, VT. Troopers arrived in scene and learned that Slater was

stopped at the intersection of Railroad St, waiting to turn onto Main St N, and

when he pulled forward to make the turn struck OMalley, who was crossing the

street.

OMalley suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Cottage

Hospital in New Hampshire for treatment. Slater's vehicle sustained damage to

the windshield. Troopers believe that the glare from the sun may be a

contributing factor in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation.